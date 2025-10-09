Slim, Stylish, and Seriously Smart: Why the vivo V60e Is the Talk of the Festive Season

Every year, the festive season brings a certain kind of excitement, brighter clothes, laughter, endless photos and that irresistible urge to upgrade something in your life. For many, that something is their phone. And if there's one device that feels designed for this season of celebration, it's the new vivo V60e.

Slim, polished and incredibly capable, the V60e is not just a smartphone. It's a statement piece, the kind of gadget that looks premium, performs effortlessly, and somehow still feels personal. It doesn't scream for attention, yet it gets it instantly.

A Camera Built for Stories, Not Specs

vivo has been quietly redefining smartphone photography for years, but the V60e is something else. It features vivo's first 200MP main camera, and the difference shows right away. The photos carry incredible clarity and a sense of realism that feels almost tangible. You can zoom in on tiny details, embroidery on an outfit, the sparkle in someone's eyes, and still get razor-sharp results.

This camera doesn't just capture faces, it captures emotions. The 85 mm Telephoto Portrait Close-up feature is designed precisely for that, portraits that feel cinematic. You don't have to step closer or adjust the distance, it automatically frames the subject in a way that highlights natural expressions.

Then there's the Multifocal Portrait mode, with 23 mm, 25mm, 50 mm, and 85 mm focal lengths, letting you decide whether you want a wide frame or a soft, magazine-style close-up. It gives you creative flexibility that you rarely find in a phone.

Of course, the 50 MP Eye AF Group Selfie Camera deserves a mention too. It locks focus, even in crowded frames, so every smile stays sharp. And for night selfies or portraits, AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 steps in, balancing light beautifully so faces look soft and luminous instead of washed out.

A Design That Feels as Elegant as It Looks

There's something deeply satisfying about holding a phone that feels just right. That's exactly how the vivo V60e feels the first time you pick it up. It's slim, smooth around the edges, and surprisingly lightweight. The Slim Quad Curved Display flows beautifully across the frame, creating that continuous glass river look you usually see on much more expensive devices.

The 41° Golden Curvature isn't just a number on a spec sheet. It gives the display a natural arc that fits the hand perfectly. Add to that the ultra-narrow bezels, and the screen seems to spill over the edges. Watching content on this display feels immersive, especially with its 120 Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits local peak brightness. Whether you're outside under sunlight or lying in bed with the lights off, the visuals stay crisp and vibrant.

The phone comes in two colours that couldn't be more different, yet both convey festive charm. Noble Gold is soft. Elite Purple, on the other hand, is bold. It's that perfect festive purple. Both colours are not just tech finishes.

AI Features To Make You Ready for This Festive Season

But what really stands out, especially for Indian users, is the AI Festival Portrait mode. This is the first of its kind in the country, a portrait feature that automatically adds gentle festive elements like warm glows and floral patterns to your pictures. It's the kind of edit that looks like a pro photographer touched it up for you.

You can also experiment with the AI Four-Season Portrait, which lets you shift the mood of any picture. Spring adds pastel freshness, Summer brings a sunlit glow, Autumn lends amber tones and Winter creates cool, crisp stillness. Every season feels natural, as though the photo was actually shot in that setting. The feature was widely loved when it was introduced in the compact flagship-killer vivo X200FE and vivo V60. Now, the company has introduced the same mode in the newly-launched vivo V60e, showing its commitment to bringing flagship-grade features to the masses.

For weddings and family celebrations, vivo has added India's Exclusive Wedding Style Studio and Wedding Vlog mode, both of which are lifesavers. They automatically style your photos and videos with curated LUTs, imagine cinematic tones like Prosecco, Neo Retro or Pastel, turning casual shots into something more beautiful.

And if you're someone who loves perfection, tools like AI Erase 3.0, AI Reflection Erase, and AI Image Expander help tidy up frames or fix compositions instantly. Combined with AI Enhance, they breathe new life into older photos without making them look artificial.

In short, it's a phone that doesn't just take pictures, it helps you tell stories that feel personal and full of life.

Power and Endurance That Match Your Pace

All that artistry would mean little without power to back it up, and this is where the V60e quietly impresses. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, built on an advanced 4 nm 5G platform. What that means in everyday language is that the phone doesn't give up. Switch between cameras, editing apps, or heavy games, and it stays smooth throughout.

The Ultra Large VC Smart Cooling System ensures it remains cool even during long sessions of shooting or streaming. The performance feels consistent, no sudden slowdowns, no heating panic mid-video.

Battery life, too, is reassuringly solid. The 6500 mAh battery is not just about size, it's about reliability. Paired with 90 W FlashCharge, you get from one percent to half full in under half an hour. You can literally charge while getting ready for an outing and be set for the day. vivo's BlueVolt Battery System also ensures long-term durability, it's built to retain strength even after years of daily use.

Features like AI SuperLink keep your connection steady in places where signal drops are common, lifts, basements, or crowded halls. The Extended RAM function helps the phone juggle more apps without losing speed. Add Dual Stereo Speakers and you have audio that feels full and immersive, whether it's music, gaming, or a late-night movie.

Everyday Intelligence That Actually Makes Sense

What really makes the V60e feel smart isn't just its hardware, it's the intelligence quietly running in the background. vivo's Funtouch OS 15 is thoughtfully designed, with small touches that make daily use seamless.

For professionals and students alike, AI Captions is a game-changer. It can transcribe meetings, video calls, or even phone conversations in real time, translating across 20 languages if needed. Once the conversation ends, it creates a concise summary, perfect for revisiting key points.

AI Smart Call Assistant builds on that idea by transcribing and translating calls on the go. No more scrambling for notes during important discussions.

And then there's Gemini Assistant with Google, vivo's nod to the AI-powered future. It connects seamlessly with apps you already use, pulling relevant information or reminders when needed. The interface feels conversational, natural, it's not a feature you have to learn, it's one that simply fits into your habits.

Even the phone's durability has intelligence built in. The IP68 and IP69 ratings protect it from dust and water, while Wet-Hand Touch and One-Tap Water Ejection make it genuinely usable in tricky conditions. It's that rare phone that's functional in the kitchen or in the rain, as it is at a party.

More Than Its Price Tag

Price justification articles often end up sounding defensive, as if brands need to convince you why something is worth it. The V60e doesn't need that kind of argument. Once you use it, the value becomes obvious.

You're getting a Vivo's first 200MP camera system that rivals professional setups, a vivid curved display that feels like luxury, a processor that handles real-life multitasking with ease, and AI features that genuinely make your day simpler. Add to that the comfort of a large, fast-charging battery and water resistance that most mid-range phones skip, and the price feels fair, even generous.

This is a phone built for people who want refinement without compromise. It's for those who want their tech to look as good as it performs, and to last longer than a single season of trends.

The vivo V60e isn't trying to compete, it's trying to complete. It fills that gap between design and performance.

The vivo V60e starts at an irresistible price of Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 31,499 and Rs. 33,499.

The device will be available for purchase starting October 10 on the Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and across select retail outlets. To sweeten the deal further, you can avail an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank, SBI Card, and Axis Bank, or opt for a flat 10 percent exchange bonus. Moreover, you also get one year of extended warranty and TWS 3e ANC at Rs. 1,499 as part of a bundled deal. Plus, easy no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months make upgrading smoother than ever.

Apart from that, the company is also offering some lucrative offers for offline customers. One can get one year of extended warranty with up to 10 percent cashback, or opt for 12 months of zero down payment. Moreover, the brand is also offering vivo TWS 3e for Rs 1,499 and V Shield Screen Damaged protection and extended warranty at Rs. 349. This is not it. You can also get a flat 60 percent assured buyback in 12 months, along with free premium access to 10 OTT apps for 6 months (applicable on the Rs. 1199 Jio prepaid plan).