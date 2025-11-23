Bison Kaalamaadan Now Streaming on Netflix, A Must-Watch Tamil Sports Drama

Bison Kaalamaadan is a Tamil sports movie which is directed by Mari Selvaraj. This story starts with Kittan Velusamy, a player of kabaddi from the oppressed Tamil Nadu rural area. They fight for violence, discrimination, and struggles for rising with strength. With the story of caste dispute, recognition and resilience, Bison stands alone for emotional story, its tone and the approach of powerful storytelling. Also, kabaddi is our traditional game that tells about the heritage of the country, so it is the best piece for sports spirit viewers.

When and Where to Watch

The film is available for streaming on the popular OTT platform Netflix. Viewers can watch it in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil Kannada and more versions.

Trailer and Plot

Trailer is available on Youtube and it has kabaddi sequence with emotional and gripping story. The plot revolves around the determination of Kittan who wants to pursue his dream of kabaddi in spite of facing humiliation, face caste dispute and societal pressure. There is a mentor who recognises his talent, and supports him. Kittan makes his rage into the sport and gains the title of Bison, which represents his unshakable spirit and journey to redemption.

Cast and Crew

Bison includes a versatile cast starting from Dhruv Vikram in the powerful character. The supporting characters have been played by Pasupathy, Anupama Parameswaran, Lal, Ameer and Rajisha Vijayan. The director of the movie is Mari Selvaraj. Music has been given by Nivas K. Prasanna. The production of the film is by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Reception

The movie has gained a lot of appreciation with strong recognition after its release with an IMDb rating of 8.2.