The Family Man Season 3 is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

The Family Man Season 3 is out now with intense drama, tensions and suspense. Viewers are ready to watch the series with a new twist where Manoj Bajpayee is going to again lead the series. From a personal mission to take revenge from a killer, Srokant is going to unravel a deep conspiracy and send India to the brink of war. Action, emotions, suspense and thriller there is a mixture of everything that the viewers can enjoy. This time with a new mission and new twists, the family man, Srikant is ready to unlock the entertainment for his audience.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch it online on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer opens up the audience to a suspenseful opening of Srikant Tiwari in front of his family saying that he is an agent. It gives a funny hook to The Family Man outline. The story revolves around smuggling of drugs in the north eastern backdrop. This time his family is at stake and he has to protect everyone fighting from dangers of intelligence industry.

Cast and Crew

The story has been penned down by Raj Suman Kumar, and DK. Created and directed by Raj and DK with the production of D2R Films, it includes stellar cast starting from Manoj Bajpayee and others, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Sharad Kelkar.

Reception

The series has already have many appreciations for polished actors, perfect storyline and amazing direction. It has got an IMDb rating of 8.7.