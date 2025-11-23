Technology News
English Edition

The Family Man Season 3 is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

The Family Man 3 streams on Amazon Prime Video with new twists, high tension and Manoj Bajpayee’s gripping performance.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 November 2025 12:23 IST
The Family Man Season 3 is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man S3 now streaming on Prime; explore its plot, cast, twists, and early reactions from fans

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Family Man 3 streams now on Amazon Prime
  • Manoj Bajpayee returns with a new mission
  • Suspense, action and drama at peak
Advertisement

The Family Man Season 3 is out now with intense drama, tensions and suspense. Viewers are ready to watch the series with a new twist where Manoj Bajpayee is going to again lead the series. From a personal mission to take revenge from a killer, Srokant is going to unravel a deep conspiracy and send India to the brink of war. Action, emotions, suspense and thriller there is a mixture of everything that the viewers can enjoy. This time with a new mission and new twists, the family man, Srikant is ready to unlock the entertainment for his audience.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can watch it online on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. 

Trailer and Plot

The trailer opens up the audience to a suspenseful opening of Srikant Tiwari in front of his family saying that he is an agent. It gives a funny hook to The Family Man outline. The story revolves around smuggling of drugs in the north eastern backdrop. This time his family is at stake and he has to protect everyone fighting from dangers of intelligence industry.

Cast and Crew

The story has been penned down by Raj Suman Kumar, and DK. Created and directed by Raj and DK with the production of D2R Films, it includes stellar cast starting from Manoj Bajpayee and others, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Sharad Kelkar.

Reception

The series has already have many appreciations for polished actors, perfect storyline and amazing direction. It has got an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime, OTT, Now streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto G Stylus (2026) Design Leak Hints at Flat Display, Rear Panel With Leather-Like Finish
Exclusive: iQOO 15 Registers Record Pre-Bookings Ahead of India Launch

Related Stories

The Family Man Season 3 is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G57 Power: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. The Death of Bunny Munro Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  2. The Bengal Files Now Premiering on ZEE5: Everything You Need to Know
  3. The Family Man Season 3 is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Now Streaming on Netflix, A Must-Watch Tamil Sports Drama
  5. Homebound Now Available for Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  6. Rolling Loud India to Go Live on JioHotstar Today: What You Need to Know About this Live Music Festival
  7. AI Model Learns to Predict Human Gait for Smarter, Pre-Trained Exoskeleton Control
  8. Scientists Build One of the Most Detailed Digital Simulations of the Mouse Cortex Using Japan’s Fugaku Supercomputer
  9. The Mighty Nein Series Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Maadan Kodai Vizha Now Streaming on OTT: Everything You Need to Know About this Tamil Rural Drama
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »