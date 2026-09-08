Poco C85x 5G was the last C series handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand to launch in India. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch another C series phone in select global markets, as the Poco C95 Pro has been listed on an online retailer's platform in Uzbekistan. The early listing reveals the price, key specifications, features, colour options, design, and other details about the upcoming smartphone. The handset has been listed with three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, it appears to feature a MediaTek chipset and a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Poco C95 Pro Price, Specifications (Expected)

As per the Beemarket listing, the Poco C95 Pro price starts at UZS 29,49,000 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the price of the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration has been listed at UZS 34,29,000 (about Rs. 28,000). Moreover, the listing reveals that the phone will be available for purchase in three colour options, namely Black, Blue, and Green (translated from Uzbek). However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

Poco C95 Pro might feature up to 8GB of RAM

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Beemarket

In terms of design, the Poco C95 Pro appears nearly identical to the recently launched Poco M8x 5G. The handset has also been listed with the same green and golden finish as the M series phone's Leather Green colour option. The Poco C95 Pro might sport a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera island placed in the top-left corner. It also appears to have a centred hole-punch display cutout, which houses the selfie camera.

Coming to the specifications, the Poco C95 Pro has been listed with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset, along with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. The phone might sport a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) flat LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The listing also suggests that the Poco C95 Pro will be equipped with a single 50-megapixel camera on the back. Meanwhile, it could also carry an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is said to pack a 7,500mAh battery and support 45W wired fast charging. It might also support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The phone is expected to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.