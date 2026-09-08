Technology News
English Edition

Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed

Poco C95 Pro has been listed on the online retailer’s platform in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 15:53 IST
Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C95 Pro sports a near-identical design as the Poco M8x 5G

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco C95 Pro could be offered in two storage variants
  • Poco C95 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek chipset
  • Poco has yet to officially launch the smartphone
Advertisement

Poco C85x 5G was the last C series handset from the Xiaomi sub-brand to launch in India. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch another C series phone in select global markets, as the Poco C95 Pro has been listed on an online retailer's platform in Uzbekistan. The early listing reveals the price, key specifications, features, colour options, design, and other details about the upcoming smartphone. The handset has been listed with three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, it appears to feature a MediaTek chipset and a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging.

Poco C95 Pro Price, Specifications (Expected)

As per the Beemarket listing, the Poco C95 Pro price starts at UZS 29,49,000 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the price of the top-of-the-line 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration has been listed at UZS 34,29,000 (about Rs. 28,000). Moreover, the listing reveals that the phone will be available for purchase in three colour options, namely Black, Blue, and Green (translated from Uzbek). However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

poco c95 pro beemarket inline Poco C95 Pro

Poco C95 Pro might feature up to 8GB of RAM
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Beemarket

 

In terms of design, the Poco C95 Pro appears nearly identical to the recently launched Poco M8x 5G. The handset has also been listed with the same green and golden finish as the M series phone's Leather Green colour option. The Poco C95 Pro might sport a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera island placed in the top-left corner. It also appears to have a centred hole-punch display cutout, which houses the selfie camera.

Coming to the specifications, the Poco C95 Pro has been listed with a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra chipset, along with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The SoC is claimed to deliver a peak clock speed of up to 2.0GHz. The phone might sport a 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) flat LCD touchscreen that refreshes at up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The listing also suggests that the Poco C95 Pro will be equipped with a single 50-megapixel camera on the back. Meanwhile, it could also carry an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is said to pack a 7,500mAh battery and support 45W wired fast charging. It might also support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The phone is expected to ship with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco C95 Pro, Poco, Poco C95 Pro Price, Poco C95 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings

Related Stories

Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Will Launch in India on This Date: See Specs
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07s With a 5,000mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Without the Flagship Price
  4. iPhone 18 Series Launch Tomorrow: All the Last-Minute Leaks LIVE
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Now Available at a Discounted Price
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Camera Features Leaked in iOS 27 Beta Code
  7. Oppo F35 5G Series India Launch TeasedÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features
  2. Oppo F35 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards
  4. Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked
  5. Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings
  7. Does Temple's Wearable Really Track Brain Blood Flow? Deepinder Goyal's Startup Shares Early Findings
  8. Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery
  9. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 7 Launched With ANC and Up to 33-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »