Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery

Bitcoin faces a key test as traders assess whether buyers can regain momentum after recent weakness.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 14:00 IST
Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Mixed Trading Reflects Caution Across Major Cryptocurrencies

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin remains resilient despite softer retail demand signals
  • $82,800 emerges as the next upside level if momentum returns
  • Higher oil prices bring inflation concerns back into focus
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 74.1 lakh on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market remained under pressure, with shifting US rate expectations continuing to influence risk appetite. Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 2.3 lakh, while major altcoins showed mixed momentum. According to market participants, Bitcoin's recovery faces an important test as Treasury yields and renewed inflation concerns weigh on sentiment, though the market has shown resilience despite softer retail demand. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded near $78,500 (roughly Rs. 74.3 lakh), and Ethereum was trading near $2,470 (roughly Rs. 2.3 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 1 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Middle East tensions and higher oil prices are keeping inflation concerns in focus ahead of the FOMC. Despite softer retail demand signals, Bitcoin has remained relatively resilient.

VoltBitcoin Discussion
Explore More...

Major altcoins traded with mixed momentum on Tuesday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $751.00 (roughly Rs. 71,150), while Solana (SOL) traded near $102.94 (roughly Rs. 9,753). XRP hovered around $1.39 (roughly Rs. 132), while Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.0895 (roughly Rs. 8.48). 

ETF Demand And On-Chain Signals Strengthen Market Structure

Assessing Bitcoin's latest move and the impact of changing rate expectations, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “Bitcoin's latest move highlights how closely the market is responding to shifts in US rate expectations. BTC briefly reclaimed $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.8 lakh) as Treasury yields eased, but the stronger-than-expected jobs report reversed that move by pushing yields higher and putting pressure back on risk assets.”

Highlighting Bitcoin's resilience amid weaker demand signals and geopolitical concerns, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “Middle East tensions push oil above $92 a barrel (roughly Rs. 8,700 a barrel) and bring inflation back into focus ahead of the FOMC. CryptoQuant's spot apparent-demand metric and Coinbase Premium Index have both turned negative, pointing to softer retail demand. More importantly, BTC has held firm despite the yen strengthening 3.7 percent in three sessions. A similar move in 2024 preceded a 20 percent Bitcoin selloff, so the current stability suggests stronger underlying demand.”

Despite Middle East tensions, higher oil prices, and softer retail demand indicators, Bitcoin has shown resilience, suggesting stronger underlying demand. Analysts are now watching whether BTC can reclaim and sustain $80,000 (roughly Rs. 75.79 lakh), with $82,800 (roughly Rs. 78.44 lakh) emerging as the next level of interest and $78,400 (roughly Rs. 74.28 lakh) serving as key support.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Crypto markets, Crypto Prices
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway

Related Stories

Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 17 Pro Series Will Launch in India on This Date: See Specs
  2. Samsung Galaxy A07s With a 5,000mAh Battery Arrives at This Price
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Max Review: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Without the Flagship Price
  4. iPhone 18 Series Launch Tomorrow: All the Last-Minute Leaks LIVE
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ Now Available at a Discounted Price
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Camera Features Leaked in iOS 27 Beta Code
  7. Oppo F35 5G Series India Launch TeasedÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank Launched in India Alongside Power Bank 20000 and 10000: Price, Features
  2. Oppo F35 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  3. BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards
  4. Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked
  5. Poco C95 Pro Listed Online Ahead of Launch, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings
  7. Does Temple's Wearable Really Track Brain Blood Flow? Deepinder Goyal's Startup Shares Early Findings
  8. Bitcoin Holds Below $79,000 as Rate Concerns Weigh on Recovery
  9. OnePlus N6 Lite India Launch Teased as Amazon Microsite Goes Live; to Get Flat Display, Green Colourway
  10. Huawei FreeBuds 7 Launched With ANC and Up to 33-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »