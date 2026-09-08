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Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings

In India, GTA 6 will launch at 12am IST on November 19, seven-and-a-half hours after the game’s launch in New Zealand.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 September 2026 15:46 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Global Release Timings Confirmed via PlayStation Store Listings

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to pre-load from November 12
  • The game will launch at midnight local time in most countries
  • PlayStation users in New Zealand will be able to access the game first
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Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19 at midlight local time in most regions around the globe, according to PlayStation Store listings. The PS5 version of the hotly anticipated game will adhere to different release timings between 11am UTC on November 18 and 6am UTC on November 19, spread across different countries.

Developer Rockstar Games hasn't revealed global release timings for the title, but regional timestamps for GTA 6's release on PlayStation Store (as spotted by GTAVice.net, a Grand Theft Auto fan site) confirm the game will launch at midnight local time globally, meaning it will first release in New Zealand on November 18 at 11am UTC (16:30 GMT+5:30) — which is midnight local time in the country on November 19.

GTA 6 Release Timings

PlayStation users in New Zealand will get access to the game nearly 20 hours before users in Mexico and the Central America region. The release timings can be seen on GTA 6's PlayStation Store pages in different regions.

In India, the game will launch at 12am IST on November 19, seven-and-a-half hours after the game's launch in New Zealand, GTA 6's PlayStation Store page confirms.

In the UK, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be playable at 12am GMT on November 19, 13 hours after the game's launch in New Zealand. In the US, the game will be released at 5am UTC on November 19.

Midnight local time launch means users will be able to access GTA 6 early by adjusting their console region. On PS5, you'd have to start a new PlayStation account based in New Zealand and buy GTA 6 from PlayStation Store in the region (price of the game will vary in different regions based on currency conversions and regional pricing). GTA 6 download codes, which will come with the physical copy of the game, will have region restrictions based on the region associated with the user's platform account.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently available to pre-order on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts in Standard and Ultimate editions. Users will be able to pre-load the game starting November 12, but will only be able to access it on November 19 at midnight local time.

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Further reading: Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6, GTA 6 launch timings, PlayStation Store, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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