Bybit Says It Prevented Over $700 Million in Losses After $1.46 Billion Hack

Bybit's security systems prevented losses worth over $700 million (roughly Rs. 6,699 crore) for users in the first half of 2026 as the cryptocurrency platform strengthened blockchain surveillance and AI-powered threat detection due to the 2025 attack, which cost Bybit around $1.46 billion (roughly Rs. 13,978 crore). The H1 2026 Bybit Risk & Security Report, which covers January 1 to June 15, states that the exchange has three primary levels of protection that include user accounts, continuous on-chain monitoring, and artificial intelligence-assisted security operations, with human specialists having control over major decisions.

Bybit Expands On-Chain Monitoring and AI-Assisted Threat Detection

Bybit reported that over 30,000 suspicious withdrawals had been blocked, with almost 20,000 users benefiting from this action. It was reported that initial risk assessments had taken, on average, 4.7 minutes, and 95 percent had been completed within 10 minutes. Security specialists have also uncovered around $212 million (roughly Rs. 2,029 crore) of money that may be related to fraud and banned more than 10,000 addresses that were malicious on the blockchain. According to Bybit, behavioral analysis and AI-powered surveillance were leveraged to find transactions related to fresh fraud operations.

The company is currently restructuring its security framework after the cyber attack on February 21, 2025, which stole about $1.46 billion (roughly Rs. 13,978 crore) from its Ethereum cold wallet. It was the biggest heist involving cryptocurrencies based on the dollar value and was found to be perpetrated by North Koreans by US authorities. Bybit has stated that its monitoring solution has managed to monitor 100 percent of on-chain activity deemed to be relevant to its operations, which include listing token contracts, ecosystem contracts, and cold, warm, and hot wallets of the exchange.

There was no security incident during H1 that would have resulted in any losses for Bybit, as per the report, but there were 10 security incidents involving token projects that were listed on the exchange platform. In eight of these security incidents, the security teams at the company managed to take action before any other exchanges, while two of these incidents were detected before the affected projects had identified the attacks themselves.

The company claims that this feature makes it possible for its security unit to monitor both the actions happening within the trading platform itself as well as the actions that take place directly within the supported blockchain. In other words, suspicious activities involving contracts and wallets can be monitored regardless of where they start. AI has also become prominent within Bybit's defense mechanisms, with the exchange noting that over 100,000 security alerts underwent AI-aided analysis in the first half of the year.