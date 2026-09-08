Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has collaborated with several major anime franchises, and it has now confirmed its association with One-Punch Man in the upcoming 4.6 update. The limited-time collaboration will launch later this month. This new update offers players a chance to claim the anime-inspired character sets and other exclusive in-game rewards. The redeem codes will be available for a limited period and can be redeemed through BGMI's official redemption website.

Here Are the BGMI One-Punch Man Crossover Redeem Codes

BGMI will launch its limited-time collaboration with One-Punch Man on September 20. It will launch alongside the upcoming version 4.6 update and bring themed content and characters, including Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, and Garou, from One-Punch Man to the battle royale game. As part of the collaboration, BGMI players can claim One-Punch Man-themed rewards through redeem codes. Krafton India has released 50 codes as part of the reward drop.

Here are the general redeem codes:

LTZBZNJ6HJJG5P46 LTZCZQT39TGHPDJK LTZDZUKNSSQPAVVG LTZEZHUFAVX33AEW LTZFZVFAX7SP57TK LTZGZUJ575H4A5RW LTZHZ5VVN7W5WV8W LTZIZMCHVP679CKN LTZJZEHMJMVSAVB3 LTZKZT8N745AWR5T LTZLZBH9P8XP7MRK LTZMZTFHVFJF9K6K LTZNZBN5Q75D8UUG LTZOZ9JK8FJREW67 LTZPZ83NDKJM5MMR LTZQZ9PCFSWR5EDU LTZRZ83K8GRCFDF6 LTZVZD4END9VXF77 LTZTZVWQ7DMSXJUE LTZUZWKUTNN8KMQ7 LTZBAZPANQNUAMFC LTZBBZPMVGCAJRC3 LTZBCZ669QFPV9GW LTZBDZJMQQ33HUQH LTZBEZAP4P9AVMFS LTZBFZBN5G3X9DWD LTZBGZSBD4SB3E6F LTZBHZVUH69S7MAX LTZBIZP8UN3EDF57 LTZBJZCKDHQ6555X LTZBKZBPD6TBCCU8 LTZBLZC4NS48TU49 LTZBMZNDFVDS8EBH LTZBNZN4E5B94M7H LTZBOZE4FU9ESEQA LTZBPZCRH7DQ4NDU LTZBQZDH6BNCMF49 LTZBRZGNCVDB8NCF LTZBVZMFUWJBNJRK LTZBTZSJB6XRHJW4 LTZBUZX8FRE94WSS LTZCAZMM8MX4E44J LTZCBZSQSJEHW6RM LTZCCZGFKDWRMRU5 LTZCDZPUASBEJF9E LTZCEZ8XHU8EGBWG LTZCFZNP5CWT7TP7 LTZCGZERM9DTKCSX LTZCHZN4765QDNW3 LTZCIZC6NTBBNS6V

How to Redeem BGMI One-Punch Man Codes

Players can visit the BGMI Redeem Centre on the official BGMI website and follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Enter your Character ID.

Enter the redemption code.

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.

Eligible rewards will be sent to the player's in-game mail.

The redemption codes will be available until September 25 and can only be redeemed through the official BGMI website. Each code can be used by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each player can claim one code per day, and expired codes cannot be redeemed. Krafton India confirmed that each redemption code can be used only once per account. Guest accounts are not eligible to use redemption codes.

A confirmation message will be shown after a valid code has been successfully redeemed. Once a code reaches its redemption limit, users will receive an expiry notification. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days. After that period, the mail will expire.