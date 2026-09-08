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BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards

BGMI will launch its limited-time collaboration with One-Punch Man on September 20.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 16:01 IST
BGMI One-Punch Man Redeem Codes: How to Get One-Punch Man-Themed Rewards

Photo Credit: Krafton India

Each player can claim one code per day

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Highlights
  • BGMI players can claim One-Punch Man-themed rewards through redeem codes
  • Krafton India has released 50 codes as part of the reward drop
  • The redeem codes will be available until September 25
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Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has collaborated with several major anime franchises, and it has now confirmed its association with One-Punch Man in the upcoming 4.6 update. The limited-time collaboration will launch later this month. This new update offers players a chance to claim the anime-inspired character sets and other exclusive in-game rewards. The redeem codes will be available for a limited period and can be redeemed through BGMI's official redemption website.

Here Are the BGMI One-Punch Man Crossover Redeem Codes

BGMI will launch its limited-time collaboration with One-Punch Man on September 20. It will launch alongside the upcoming version 4.6 update and bring themed content and characters, including Saitama, Genos, Terrible Tornado, Hellish Blizzard, and Garou, from One-Punch Man to the battle royale game. As part of the collaboration, BGMI players can claim One-Punch Man-themed rewards through redeem codes. Krafton India has released 50 codes as part of the reward drop.

Here are the general redeem codes:

  1. LTZBZNJ6HJJG5P46
  2. LTZCZQT39TGHPDJK 
  3. LTZDZUKNSSQPAVVG
  4. LTZEZHUFAVX33AEW
  5. LTZFZVFAX7SP57TK
  6. LTZGZUJ575H4A5RW 
  7. LTZHZ5VVN7W5WV8W
  8. LTZIZMCHVP679CKN
  9. LTZJZEHMJMVSAVB3
  10. LTZKZT8N745AWR5T
  11. LTZLZBH9P8XP7MRK 
  12. LTZMZTFHVFJF9K6K 
  13. LTZNZBN5Q75D8UUG 
  14. LTZOZ9JK8FJREW67
  15. LTZPZ83NDKJM5MMR
  16. LTZQZ9PCFSWR5EDU
  17. LTZRZ83K8GRCFDF6
  18. LTZVZD4END9VXF77
  19. LTZTZVWQ7DMSXJUE
  20. LTZUZWKUTNN8KMQ7
  21. LTZBAZPANQNUAMFC
  22. LTZBBZPMVGCAJRC3
  23. LTZBCZ669QFPV9GW 
  24. LTZBDZJMQQ33HUQH
  25. LTZBEZAP4P9AVMFS
  26. LTZBFZBN5G3X9DWD
  27. LTZBGZSBD4SB3E6F
  28. LTZBHZVUH69S7MAX 
  29. LTZBIZP8UN3EDF57
  30. LTZBJZCKDHQ6555X
  31. LTZBKZBPD6TBCCU8
  32. LTZBLZC4NS48TU49
  33. LTZBMZNDFVDS8EBH 
  34. LTZBNZN4E5B94M7H
  35. LTZBOZE4FU9ESEQA 
  36. LTZBPZCRH7DQ4NDU 
  37. LTZBQZDH6BNCMF49
  38. LTZBRZGNCVDB8NCF
  39. LTZBVZMFUWJBNJRK
  40. LTZBTZSJB6XRHJW4
  41. LTZBUZX8FRE94WSS
  42. LTZCAZMM8MX4E44J
  43. LTZCBZSQSJEHW6RM
  44. LTZCCZGFKDWRMRU5
  45. LTZCDZPUASBEJF9E 
  46. LTZCEZ8XHU8EGBWG 
  47. LTZCFZNP5CWT7TP7
  48. LTZCGZERM9DTKCSX
  49. LTZCHZN4765QDNW3
  50. LTZCIZC6NTBBNS6V

How to Redeem BGMI One-Punch Man Codes

Players can visit the BGMI Redeem Centre on the official BGMI website and follow these steps to redeem the codes:

  • Enter your Character ID.
  • Enter the redemption code.
  • Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click Redeem.
  • Eligible rewards will be sent to the player's in-game mail.

The redemption codes will be available until September 25 and can only be redeemed through the official BGMI website. Each code can be used by a maximum of 10 players on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each player can claim one code per day, and expired codes cannot be redeemed. Krafton India confirmed that each redemption code can be used only once per account. Guest accounts are not eligible to use redemption codes.

A confirmation message will be shown after a valid code has been successfully redeemed. Once a code reaches its redemption limit, users will receive an expiry notification. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must be claimed within 30 days. After that period, the mail will expire.

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Fighting
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series One-Punch Man
PEGI Rating 12+
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Further reading: BGMI, One Punch Man, BGMI One Punch Man Redeem Codes
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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