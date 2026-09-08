Oppo F35 5G series is confirmed to launch in India soon. Oppo shared the official teaser of the upcoming lineup on Tuesday. While the brand has only mentioned the Oppo F35 5G series, we can expect the company to launch both the Oppo F35 and Oppo F35 Pro models. The Oppo F35 Pro is likely to arrive as a rebadged version of the Oppo A7 Pro Max. It could ship with a 10,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras. The Oppo F35 lineup will succeed the Oppo F33 family.

Oppo F35 5G Series India Launch Confirmed

The Chinese tech brand announced the launch of the Oppo F35 5G series in India via a press release. The exact launch date has not been revealed, but the teaser highlights the 'coming soon' tag. The launch could take place later this month.

The official image shared by the brand shows a partial front design of the phone with a hole-punch design. The new lineup will succeed the Oppo F33 series, which was launched earlier this year.

Previous rumours claimed that the Oppo F35 Pro will launch with a price tag of around Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 45,000. It is said to be a rebadged version of the Oppo A7 Pro Max, which was released in China in August with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

If these rumours are accurate, the Oppo F35 Pro could share a similar design and specifications with the Oppo A7 Pro Max. The Oppo A7 Pro Max runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. It carries a 10,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

The Oppo A7 Pro Max has an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance. It sports a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.