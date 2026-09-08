Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its V80 smartphone in India. A report claims Vivo may launch the V80 as early as October. Details about the handset are sparse, but the source does mention its cameras. The phone will reportedly borrow a few features from Vivo's X series of flagship devices. Vivo's V80 will replace its Vivo V70, which is currently priced at Rs. 59,999, comes with three rear-facing cameras, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V80 Launch Timeline and Camera Details Leaked

A report by SmartPrix claims the Vivo V80 will be launched in India in the first week of October. The report revealed that the smartphone could be marketed as a content-creation device. The device will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, allowing users to capture 3X photos in Portrait mode. The same camera will also let users capture 10X photos in the same mode.

The Vivo V80 is also reported to let users capture 4K Cinematic Video, a feature which has trickled down from Vivo's X series. According to the report, this mode will let users blur the background and apply colour grading within the camera app. The report further highlights that users might also get three movie styles: Modern, Vibrant, and Pastel.

Everything else about the device currently seems to be under wraps. Vivo launched the V70 in India in February this year. The phone, which is currently on sale, has a 6.59-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display and offers both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V70 has three 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras. Both the primary and telephoto cameras have optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera and is powered by a 6,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V80 Lite has also been spotted in several leaks. A tipster recently shared leaked images of the phone. The phone in the images had a curved display with a thin metal frame and was shown in blue and white colourways. A marketing poster of the Vivo V80 Lite also emerged, hinting at an imminent launch.