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Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked

The upcoming Vivo V80 will reportedly get camera features from the brand’s X series smartphones

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 15:57 IST
Vivo V80 India Launch Tipped Online, Key Camera Details Leaked

Vivo’s V70 offered three 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras

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Highlights
  • The Vivo V80 will reportedly launch in October
  • It may have a 50-megapixel telephoto camera
  • The phone may get 4K Cinematic Video mode from the X series
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Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its V80 smartphone in India. A report claims Vivo may launch the V80 as early as October. Details about the handset are sparse, but the source does mention its cameras. The phone will reportedly borrow a few features from Vivo's X series of flagship devices. Vivo's V80 will replace its Vivo V70, which is currently priced at Rs. 59,999, comes with three rear-facing cameras, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V80 Launch Timeline and Camera Details Leaked

A report by SmartPrix claims the Vivo V80 will be launched in India in the first week of October. The report revealed that the smartphone could be marketed as a content-creation device. The device will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, allowing users to capture 3X photos in Portrait mode. The same camera will also let users capture 10X photos in the same mode.

The Vivo V80 is also reported to let users capture 4K Cinematic Video, a feature which has trickled down from Vivo's X series. According to the report, this mode will let users blur the background and apply colour grading within the camera app. The report further highlights that users might also get three movie styles: Modern, Vibrant, and Pastel.

Everything else about the device currently seems to be under wraps. Vivo launched the V70 in India in February this year. The phone, which is currently on sale, has a 6.59-inch, 120Hz AMOLED display and offers both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It runs Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. As mentioned earlier, the Vivo V70 has three 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras. Both the primary and telephoto cameras have optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone also has a 50-megapixel selfie camera and is powered by a 6,500mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Vivo V80 Lite has also been spotted in several leaks. A tipster recently shared leaked images of the phone. The phone in the images had a curved display with a thin metal frame and was shown in blue and white colourways. A marketing poster of the Vivo V80 Lite also emerged, hinting at an imminent launch.

Vivo V70

Vivo V70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Ultrasonic sensor
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • The wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Bloatware still there
Read detailed Vivo V70 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo V80, Vivo V80 Cameras, Vivo V80 Launch, Vivo V80 Launch in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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