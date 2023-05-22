The US is not ready to take any financial risk or lose incoming capital, especially now when its economy has hit an inflation-ridden roadblock. US President Joe Biden, under the circumstances, is not considering any relaxation in taxes levied on crypto holders and investors in the country. Biden's stance on slashing crypto taxes came to light after the Republicans recently floated a proposal to the US government suggesting some concessions on crypto taxes — which failed to come across as an economically viable decision as per the US President.

The US levies 10 percent to 37 percent tax on short-term capital gains and crypto income whereas long term capital gains are taxed between zero percent to 20 percent.

Biden has outrightly denied even mulling over the proposal for the US to reconsider the tax it has levied on crypto activities. The US President was speaking at the ongoing G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

“I'm not going to agree to a deal that protects wealth tax cheats and crypto traders while putting food assistance at risk for nearly 1 million Americans,” the President Biden was quoted as saying in a CryptoSlate report on Monday, May 22.

In the opinion of the US President, the proposal extended by the Republicans is “quite frankly, unacceptable”.

The US is reeling under tremendous debt pressure at present. It is estimated that the US owes a total of $31.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 26,10,46,800 crore) in public as well as intragovernmental debts.

Despite the US having raised the interest rates multiple times these past five months, the US would default on its debt by June 1, if the debt ceiling for the nation is not raised.

Hence, at this time, Biden does not wish to obstruct any inflow of capital to the US treasury by reducing crypto taxes.

Last month, three traditional crypto-friendly banks collapsed in the US within one week, scaring investors and the common public.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago (FRBC) in its recent report blamed the downfall of crypto projects like Terra and FTX last year for the ongoing banking crisis in the US.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.