Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US

Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US

Meta Ireland's transfer of personal data from the EU to the United States is being investigated by DPC since 2020.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 22 May 2023 15:37 IST
Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US

Meta said it was "disappointed to have been singled out" and the ruling was "flawed"

Highlights
  • CJEU interprets EU law to ensure it is applied uniformly in member states
  • We intend to appeal both decision's substance and its orders, says Meta
  • It is the third fine imposed on Meta so far this year in the EU

Facebook owner Meta has been fined a record EUR 1.2 billion (nearly Rs. 10,750 crore) for transferring EU user data to the United States in breach of a previous court ruling, Ireland's regulator announced Monday.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), which acts on behalf of the European Union, said the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) had ordered it to collect "an administrative fine in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion".

The DPC has been investigating Meta Ireland's transfer of personal data from the EU to the United States since 2020.

It found that Meta, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, failed to "address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects" that were identified in a previous ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The CJEU interprets EU law to make sure it is applied in the same way in all member states.

In response, Meta said it was "disappointed to have been singled out" and the ruling was "flawed, unjustified and sets a dangerous precedent for the countless other companies".

"We intend to appeal both the decision's substance and its orders including the fine, and will seek a stay through the courts to pause the implementation deadlines," Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg and chief legal officer Jennifer Newstead said in a blog post.

"There is no immediate disruption to Facebook in Europe," they added.

Fourth Fine

Initially, the DPC had wanted to force Meta to suspend the offending data transfers, saying that a fine "would exceed the extent of powers that could be described as being 'appropriate, proportionate and necessary'".

But its peer regulators in the EU, known as Concerned Supervisory Authorities (CSAs), disagreed.

"All four CSAs took the view that Meta Ireland should be subject to an administrative fine," said the DPC.

With no hope of consensus, the DPC referred the objections to the EDPB, which ruled that Meta Ireland suspend future transfer of personal data to the United States and pay a fine.

In a blog, Clegg and Newstead said the EDPB decision to overrule the DPC "raises serious questions".

"No country has done more than the US to align with European rules via their latest reforms, while transfers continue largely unchallenged to countries such as China," they added.

EU regulators have already hit Meta with fines of hundreds of millions of euros over data breaches by its Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook services.

It is the third fine imposed on Meta so far this year in the EU, and the fourth in six months.

In 2021, Amazon was fined EUR 746 million (nearly Rs. 6,685 crore) in Luxembourg for infringing the EU's General Data Protection Regulation.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, DPC, EU, Data Transfer, Privacy Breach
Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says

Related Stories

Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  2. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  4. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  8. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC: Gurman
  9. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US
  2. Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says
  3. PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round
  4. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With First Headset; Several Senior Executives Involved in Development: Mark Gurman
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Likely to Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US: Report
  6. Regulators Employ Old Rules, Creative Thinking to Tackle ChatGPT-Like AI Technology
  7. BGMI Reportedly Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL
  8. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.