Technology News

Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service

"We are working hard to find an alternative provider to continue offering AUD deposits and withdrawals to our users," Binance said.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2023 17:21 IST
Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service

Photo Credit: Reuters

Westpac said that it had blocked some crypto-currency payments to reduce scam loss

Highlights
  • Users are unable to make Australian dollar deposits by bank transfer
  • The Australian Financial Review reported the provider was Westpac Banking
  • Binance and its CEO Zhao were sued by the USFTC in March

The Australian arm of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, on Thursday said some local customers will be unable to deposit or withdraw money after a third-party payment provider cut off its service.

Binance on social media said users are unable to make Australian dollar deposits by bank transfer with immediate effect. Withdrawals will also be cut off, it said, without detailing when.

"We are working hard to find an alternative provider to continue offering AUD deposits and withdrawals to our users," Binance said in a statement.

The Australian Financial Review reported the provider was Westpac Banking, the country's second-largest retail bank.

Westpac was not immediately available to comment when contacted by Reuters. It said in an earlier statement that it had blocked some crypto-currency payments to reduce scam loss. It did not identify exchanges nor provide any further details.

The curb is the second blow to Binance's Australian operation in as many months, having relinquished a financial services licence in April amid a regulatory probe.

Customers can still transact using credit or debit cards, Binance said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: binance, Cryptocurrency, Australian Financial Review, Westpac Banking
Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State
UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout

Related Stories

Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Live Images Leaked
  2. Croma Apple Days Sale: Don’t Miss These Great Deals
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series to Go Official on This Date; Specifications Teased
  4. Here’s When the Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Will Launch in India
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Pricing and Design Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature a Reworked Camera Layout: Here's Why
  9. Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, Mini Capsule Debuts in India: See Price
  10. New Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Price, Specs
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 With Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 Support Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  3. Richa Chadha to Star in International Film Aaina Alongside William Moseley
  4. Paytm Partners With SBI Card, NPCI to Launch RuPay Credit Cards: All Details
  5. UK Telecom Firm BT to Cut 55,000 Jobs by 2030 After 5G Network, Fiber Broadband Rollout
  6. Binance Australia Says Deposits, Withdrawals Disrupted After Third-Party Payment Provider Cuts Off Service
  7. Airtel Surpasses 2 Million 5G Customers in Tamil Nadu; 5G Services Available in Over 500 Towns in State
  8. Google Pixel Phones Could Soon Be Used as Dashcams: All Details
  9. iQoo Neo 8 Series Launch Date Set for May 23, Key Specifications Revealed: All Details
  10. The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 Arrives This July: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.