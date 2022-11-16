Technology News
loading

USDC Issuer Circle Adds Support for Apple Pay to Bridge Crypto, Traditional Payment Gap

Circle believes that this integration with Apple Pay will mark an essential pivot to digital payments in retail settings, powered by cryptocurrency.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 16 November 2022 11:29 IST
USDC Issuer Circle Adds Support for Apple Pay to Bridge Crypto, Traditional Payment Gap

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Pay is among the most used digital wallets, competing neck and neck with PayPal

Highlights
  • Apple Pay, in itself, does not support crypto activities
  • Circle will now allow people to buy crypto via Apple Pay
  • Apple Pay via Circle will simplify people to pay in crypto via iPhone

While Apple is not actively taking steps to participate in the rather volatile crypto sector, other crypto players are trying to rope-in the iPhone-maker in their operations. In a fresh development, Circle, the creator of USD Coin has added the support for Apple Pay. The aim of this integration is to bridge the gap between traditional and crypto payment systems. This step will enable people to ‘buy crypto via Apple Pay on their preferred exchanges'.

Circle believes that this integration with Apple Pay will mark an essential pivot to digital payments in retail settings, powered by cryptocurrency.

Apple Pay is also a safer and faster way to pay using the Safari browser and in apps because customers will no longer have to create an account or fill out lengthy forms. Apple Pay and Circle's Payments solution make it possible for crypto-native businesses to accept payments from customers who don't use crypto at all,” Circle said in an official blog post.

NFT marketplaces, crypto gaming, exchanges, wallets, and cross-border remittance providers, with this Circle-Apple Pay link, can help their businesses grow.

Undeniably, this support will open several Apple Pay users to experiment with the cryptocurrencies.

During Apple's Q1 earnings call company CEO Tim Cook had revealed that Apple Pay is among the most used digital wallets, competing neck and neck with PayPal in the US.

“Apple Pay via Circle makes it easy for your customers to pay online and in apps using their iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and other supported devices,” the blog added.

Presently, Apple Pay does not support cryptocurrency transactions. iPhones and other Apple products are not being sold for crypto gains and Apple App Store is also resistant against supporting crypto apps.

Cook has however claimed that the crypto space is definitely something that the company is looking at and analysing.

In September 2019, Jennifer Bailey, the Vice President of Apple Pay had reportedly revealed that the iPhone-maker is being attentive towards the crypto space and sees cryptocurrencies as assets with “interesting long-term potential”.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, USD Coin, Circle, Apple Pay
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Shorts Updated With Shopping Features, Firm Tests Commission Schemes for Influencers
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Phone 14 Pro - The Best Camera Phone

Related Stories

USDC Issuer Circle Adds Support for Apple Pay to Bridge Crypto, Traditional Payment Gap
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  2. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  3. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  4. USDC Issuer Circle Adds Support for Apple Pay, Here’s Why
  5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 Launched in India
  6. Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Review: All About That Display
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  9. Elon Musk's $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Challenged in US Court
  10. Google May Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Show Signs of Recovery Mid-Week After Shaky Start to Begin the Week
  2. USDC Issuer Circle Adds Support for Apple Pay to Bridge Crypto, Traditional Payment Gap
  3. YouTube Shorts Updated With Shopping Features, Firm Tests Commission Schemes for Influencers
  4. Qala Trailer: Triptii Dimri Struggles With Pressures of Success, Mother’s Disdain
  5. WhatsApp India Head, Meta India Public Policy Director Quit Days After Massive Layoffs Announcement
  6. Twitter Blue to Be Relaunched on November 29 to Ensure 'Rock Solid' Release, Elon Musk Says
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  8. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Xiaomi 13 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.