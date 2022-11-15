Technology News
loading

Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence

The island nation of Tuvalu plans to build a digital version of itself, replicating islands and landmarks and preserving its history and culture.

By Reuters |  Updated: 15 November 2022 18:12 IST
Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Tuvalu_MJCFA

Tuvalu has long been a cause celebre for the risks of climate change and rising sea levels

Highlights
  • Tuvalu will be the first country to replicate itself in the metaverse
  • Up to 40 percent of the capital district is underwater at high tide
  • Tuvalu is a group of nine islands

Tuvalu said on Tuesday it plans to build a digital version of itself, replicating islands and landmarks and preserving its history and culture as rising sea levels threaten to submerge the tiny Pacific island nation.

Tuvalu's Foreign Minister Simon Kofe told the COP27 climate summit it was time to look at alternative solutions for his country's survival and this included Tuvalu becoming the first digitised nation in the metaverse - an online realm that uses augmented and virtual reality (VR) to help users interact.

"Our land, our ocean, our culture are the most precious assets of our people and to keep them safe from harm, no matter what happens in the physical world, we will move them to the cloud," he said in the video that sees him standing on a digital replica of an islet threatened by rising sea levels.

Kofe grabbed global attention at last year's COP26 when he addressed the conference standing knee-deep in the sea to illustrate how Tuvalu is on the front line of climate change.

Tuvalu was having to act because countries globally were not doing enough to prevent climate change, he said.

Tuvalu will be the first country to replicate itself in the metaverse but follows both the city of Seoul and the island nation of Barbados which last year said they would enter the metaverse to provide administrative and consular services, respectively.

"The idea is to continue to function as a state and beyond that to preserve our culture, our knowledge, our history in a digital space," Kofe told Reuters ahead of the announcement.

Tuvalu, a group of nine islands and 12,000 people halfway between Australia and Hawaii, has long been a cause celebre for the risks of climate change and rising sea levels.

Up to 40 percent of the capital district is underwater at high tide, and the entire country is forecast to be under water by the end of the century.

Kofe said he hoped the creation of a digital nation would allow Tuvalu to continue to function as a state even if it becomes completely submerged.

This is important as the government begins efforts to ensure that Tuvalu continues to be recognised internationally as a state and its maritime boundaries – and the resources within those waters – are maintained even if the islands are submerged.

Kofe said seven governments have agreed to continual recognition but there were challenges if Tuvalu goes under as it is a new area of international law.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tuvalu, Cryptocurrency, virtual reality, Augmented Reality, Metaverse
Berkshire Hathaway Purchases $4.1 Billion in TSMC in Rare, Significant Foray Into Tech Sector
Featured video of the day
Best Budget Phone Under Rs. 15,000
Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. VLC Media Player Site Unblocked in India After Notice to Government
  2. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  4. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  5. Elon Musk's $55 Billion Tesla Pay Package Challenged in US Court
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Review: Just Bigger?
  7. Best Scanner Apps for Android, iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  2. Vivo Y01A With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. iQoo Neo 7S, iQoo Neo 7 SE Live Image Surfaces, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Xiaomi 13 Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. iPhone, iPad Bug Caused Safari to Crash When Typing Certain Letters: Report
  6. Tuvalu Looks to Metaverse to Preserve History, Culture as Rising Seas Threaten Existence
  7. Berkshire Hathaway Purchases $4.1 Billion in TSMC in Rare, Significant Foray Into Tech Sector
  8. Kraken Exchange Freezes Accounts Related to FTX and Alameda Research
  9. Amazon Clinic Virtual Healthcare Platform for US Customers Launched
  10. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Says App Developer 'Fired' After Public Discussion Over Android App Performance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.