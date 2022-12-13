Technology News
loading
Opinion

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Apology Is as Hollow as His Empire

While financial history should have inspired caution, it instead inspired greed and trust.

By Lionel Laurent, Bloomberg |  Updated: 13 December 2022 16:33 IST
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Apology Is as Hollow as His Empire

Photo Credit: Reuters

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on Monday

Highlights
  • Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested on Monday
  • FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11 after it ran out of funds
  • Sam Bankman-Fried was due to testify in front of US House Committee

Apologies from tech chief executive officers are in vogue, as years of easy money and pandemic profits come to an end. “I got this wrong,” Mark Zuckerberg said after the Facebook billionaire's pivot to a more Meta world decimated its stock price and led to 11,000 layoffs. Charismatic leaders are learning humility.

But in the league of weak-sauce apologies, the one from cryptocurrency exchange boss Sam Bankman-Fried stands head and shoulders above the rest. After his digital-asset empire FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, the onetime billionaire — who's now lost it all — tweeted that he was “really sorry,” “shocked” at how things unraveled and “hopeful” that some kind of recovery was possible.

Let's start with the hope. Judging by the scale and complexity of this bankruptcy — more than 130 entities with assets and liabilities in the tens of billions of dollars — customers have little reason to be hopeful. It will take time and money to sift through claims, with customers at the back of the line if the recent bankruptcy of Celsius is any guide. Martin Finnegan, a partner at Punter Southall, is skeptical of chances of recovery given legal fees and a likely lengthy process.

Then there's the shock. To use that word is to pay homage to Captain Renault in Casablanca, who was “shocked, shocked” to uncover a gambling den — before being handed his winnings. Even if FTX's collapse was precipitated by market pressure by rival Binance on its proprietary FTT coin, this only brought to light deeper issues at the exchange — such as lending more than half its customer funds to support risky bets by supposedly separate trading firm Alameda, according to the Wall Street Journal. The shock has spread to FTX's former head of sales, who reportedly said he and his colleagues had been left “in the dark” about insolvency issues until it was too late.

And then, finally, the apology itself. It deserves as much value as the FTT token that once propped up Bankman-Fried's empire. Is this an apology for stoking speculative excitement with unsustainable leverage during the good times, such as when Bankman-Fried eagerly explained his lucrative yield-farming business in terms that my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Matt Levine compared to Ponzi schemes? Or his handling of the bad times, when, as FTX was teetering on the brink, Bankman-Fried tweeted customer assets were safe? It's unclear, though the latter tweet has disappeared.

The ex-billionaire's confessional tweets sound so empty because the downfall of FTX isn't just about a frothy market coming undone, similar to the way inflation has battered big technology companies. It looks more like the combination of a good old-fashioned financial bubble and, as Larry Summers points out, the murky accounting complexity of Enron — whose executives were once dubbed the “smartest guys in the room” — with Bankman-Fried at its heart.

Bankman-Fried, after all, knew how to ride the crypto craze: He reveled in his image of the quant-trading wunderkind, who supposedly got his start spotting inefficiencies in Bitcoin trading across different exchanges. His charisma became adept at separating sophisticated investors, not just retail ones, from their money, attracting even pension funds to a platform that seemed to encourage dialogue with regulators and institutions. With one hand FTX took money offshore through leveraged bets and operating its own token and with the other donated to politicians and offered regulations to make the sector healthier.

While financial history should have inspired caution — and I noted on several occasions the risks that investors were ignoring when posting funds to FTX and other exchanges — it instead inspired greed and trust. William Quinn, co-author of a history of financial bubbles, compares the FTT token promoted by FTX to an artificial increase of purchasing power that fueled the market bubble. Using that token as collateral expanded Bankman-Fried's wealth and that of his customers but also rapidly increased the complexity and risk of his empire. The result was an unsustainable house of cards.

FTX was not the first crypto exchange to fall over. And it likely won't be the last. There will be talk of better regulation, though enforcing existing laws and protecting consumers would be a better start. But in this case, one thing is for sure: Sorry isn't good enough.

(This story originally ran on Nov. 12, 2022. Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in Bahamas on Dec. 12 and is in custody pending possible extradition to the US.)

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX collapse, Cryptocurrency
Samsung Acquires Licence for Key 5G Technologies From Huawei: Report
Featured video of the day
Best Camera Phones of 2022

Related Stories

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Apology Is as Hollow as His Empire
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tim Cook Admits That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  3. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Will Launch in India on January 5
  5. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  6. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  7. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
  8. OnePlus 11R Could Feature an Alert Slider, IR Blaster
  9. Apple TV 4K (3rd Gen) Review
  10. Xiaomi Watch S2 With AMOLED Display, 100 Sports Modes Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto E13 Spotted in Geekbench Listing, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, Android 13: Report
  2. Google Defeats Lawsuit Over Privacy Practices Involving Chrome Browser
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy F14 5G Get BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon: Report
  4. Moto X40 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 125W Fast Charging Support Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. iPad (2022) Fails to Survive JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure: Watch Video
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Search Recent Groups via Contact Names: Details
  7. Tim Cook Reveals That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors, Confirms Decade-Long Partnership
  8. Metaverse Technology Will Contribute Heavily to Automotive Industry Next Year, Nvidia Says
  9. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Charged by US SEC For Defrauding Investors Out of Billions of Dollars
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy A51 5G Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.