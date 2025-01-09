Technology News
Black Water: Abyss OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the English Horror Thriller

Black Water: Abyss arrives on Lionsgate Play this January. Explore its survival-based plot and chilling atmosphere

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 January 2025 22:01 IST
Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Black Water: Abyss releases on Lionsgate Play on January 10, 2025

  • Black Water: Abyss releases on Lionsgate Play on January 10, 2025
  • A thrilling survival story set in an Australian cave system
  • Features Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell and Amali Golden in lead roles
The English horror thriller Black Water: Abyss, originally released in 2020, is preparing to reach Indian audiences via streaming platforms. The film, directed by Andrew Traucki, combines gripping suspense and a claustrophobic atmosphere, portraying a terrifying survival story set in a remote Australian cave system. Its India release is eagerly awaited, offering viewers a chilling cinematic experience featuring the lurking danger of a predatory creature hidden in the shadows.

When and Where to Watch Black Water: Abyss

The film is scheduled to release on Lionsgate Play on January 10, 2025. The movie's long-awaited arrival in India provides an opportunity for horror enthusiasts to explore this dark, atmospheric tale.

Official Trailer and Plot of Black Water: Abyss

The storyline revolves around five friends embarking on an adventurous trip to explore an underground cave system in the Australian wilderness. While navigating the labyrinthine caves, they are caught off guard by a tropical storm, which traps them inside. Unbeknownst to them, a monstrous predator lurks in the waters, waiting for its moment to strike. The trailer teases an intense survival thriller, with limited light, rising waters, and the ever-present threat of a crocodile adding to the tension.

Cast and Crew of Black Water: Abyss

The film features an ensemble cast, including Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden, Anthony Sharpe, Rhys Ward and Benjamin Hoetjes. Directed by Andrew Traucki, the movie builds on his reputation for creating suspense-filled stories set in natural environments.

Reception of Black Water: Abyss

While the film received mixed reviews globally, with an IMDb rating of 4.5/10, it has been appreciated for its atmosphere and realistic portrayal of survival horror. The movie's claustrophobic tension and unpredictable setting have left an impression on genre enthusiasts.

 

Further reading: Black Water: Abyss, English horror thriller, OTT release, Lionsgate Play, survival thriller, January 2025
Asus ZenBook A14 With Snapdragon X Series Chips, 'Ceraluminum' Chassis Launched
Realme P1 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 2,000 for a Limited Time
