Realme P1 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset was launched in India in April last year. Now, Realme is offering the P series smartphone at a discounted price for a limited time in the country. Buyers can avail the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants of the Realme P1 5G with a bank-based offer of Rs. 2,000 starting Wednesday. The Realme P1 5G has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

As mentioned, the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage variants of Realme P1 5G are available with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively in India as part of a limited-time sale. This discounted rate includes a bank-based discount of Rs. 2,000. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are originally priced at Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

The offer is in available on Realme.com and Flipkart. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant of the Realme P1 5G is currently being sold for Rs. 18,999.

Realme P1 5G Specifications

The Realme P1 5G was unveiled in April last year alongside the Realme P1 Pro 5G. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme P1 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

