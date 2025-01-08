Technology News
English Edition

Realme P1 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 2,000 for a Limited Time

Realme P1 5G is currently up for sale with an initial price tag of Rs. 12,999 with a bank offer of Rs. 2,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2025 17:26 IST
Realme P1 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 2,000 for a Limited Time

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 5G was released in April last year

Highlights
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB variant of Realme P1 5G is sold for Rs. 18,999
  • Realme P1 5G has a dual rear camera setup
  • It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme P1 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset was launched in India in April last year. Now, Realme is offering the P series smartphone at a discounted price for a limited time in the country. Buyers can avail the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants of the Realme P1 5G with a bank-based offer of Rs. 2,000 starting Wednesday. The Realme P1 5G has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.

As mentioned, the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage variants of Realme P1 5G are available with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively in India as part of a limited-time sale. This discounted rate includes a bank-based discount of Rs. 2,000. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are originally priced at Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

The offer is in available on Realme.com and Flipkart. However, the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant of the Realme P1 5G is currently being sold for Rs. 18,999.

Realme P1 5G Specifications

The Realme P1 5G was unveiled in April last year alongside the Realme P1 Pro 5G. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme P1 5G has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme P1 5G

Realme P1 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance at this price point
  • Good AMOLED screen
  • Optimised software
  • Reliable battery life
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Preloaded bloatware (can be uninstalled)
  • System notification spam
Read detailed Realme P1 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Realme P1 5G, Realme P1 5G Price in India, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Asus ZenBook A14 With Snapdragon X Series Chips, 'Ceraluminum' Chassis Launched
Nubia Music 2 With 2.1 Channel Audio System, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme P1 5G Price in India Discounted by Rs. 2,000 for a Limited Time
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  4. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  5. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  6. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  7. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Amazon Echo Spot 2024 Review: The Perfect Bedside Companion?
  9. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  10. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside Three New PartyBox Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »