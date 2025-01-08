Technology News
English Edition

Asus ZenBook A14 With Snapdragon X Series Chips, 'Ceraluminum' Chassis Launched

Asus ZenBook A14 is the first laptop in the series to be equipped with a Snapdragon X series chip.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2025 15:55 IST
Asus ZenBook A14 With Snapdragon X Series Chips, 'Ceraluminum' Chassis Launched

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus says its Ceraluminum material is 30 percent lighter but three times stronger than anodised aluminium

Highlights
  • Asus ZenBook A14 is equipped with 32GB of RAM
  • The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box
  • The Asus ZenBook A14 packs a 70Wh battery with support for 65W charging
Advertisement

Asus ZenBook A14 was unveiled by the company as a lightweight Copilot+ PC equipped with the company's 'Ceraluminum' chassis and a 14-inch Asus Lumina OLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon X series chips that deliver 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) that enables support for AI features, along with 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The ZenBook A14 is equipped with a 74Wh battery that is claimed to deliver over 32 hours of use on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook A14 Price, Availability

Asus ZenBook A14 is priced at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 94,500) for the variant with a Snapdragon X chip, and it will go on sale in the US starting January 13. It is currently listed on the company's website in an Iceland Gray colourway, and it will also be sold in a Zabriskie Beige colour option.

zenbook a14 asus inline Asus ZenBook A14

Asus ZenBook A14
Photo Credit: Asus

 

Customers will also be able to buy a more affordable configuration with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, which will start at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 77,300) and go on sale in March.

Asus ZenBook A14 Specifications

The Asus ZenBook A14 is powered by Snapdragon X series chips, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory. The laptop sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED display with 600nits peak brightness and a 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut.

The company has equipped this laptop with 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and it is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and is equipped with a Full-HD IR camera with support for Windows Hello authentication.

There's a 3-cell 70Wh Li-ion battery on the ZenBook A14, which can be charged at 65W via a USB Type-C port. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with support for Copilot+ features. It measures 310.7x213.9x15.9mm and weighs 0.98kg.

Asus Zenbook A14 Laptop

Asus Zenbook A14 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Snapdragon X
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU
Weight 0.98 kg
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Asus ZenBook A14, Asus ZenBook A14 Price, Asus ZenBook A14 Specifications, Asus, CES 2025
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Baby John OTT Release Delayed: Varun Dhawan’s Starrer Reportedly Faces Uncertainty After Box Office Struggles
SEBI Warns Ola Electric for Disclosure Lapses

Related Stories

Asus ZenBook A14 With Snapdragon X Series Chips, 'Ceraluminum' Chassis Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Debut in India With 6,000mAh Batteries
  2. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
  3. Ultrahuman Rare Debuts as a Luxury Smart Ring Crafted from Gold, Platinum
  4. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  5. Amazon Launches Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock With Alexa
  6. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  7. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  9. Tecno Pop 9 5G Now Available With 8GB RAM in India: See Price
  10. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Music 2 With 2.1 Channel Audio System, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. SEBI Warns Ola Electric for Disclosure Lapses
  3. Samsung Unveils Home AI, a Hyper-Personalised Smart Home Experience at CES 2025
  4. Baby John OTT Release Delayed: Varun Dhawan’s Starrer Reportedly Faces Uncertainty After Box Office Struggles
  5. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  6. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Could Awaken Hidden Volcanoes, Impact Climate Change
  7. Asus ZenBook A14 With Snapdragon X Series Chips, 'Ceraluminum' Chassis Launched
  8. Gigabyte Aorus FO27Q5P, MO27U2 QD-OLED Monitors Announced at CES 2025
  9. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Eligible for 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Dates Announced: These Smartphones to Get Discounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »