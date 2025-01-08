Asus ZenBook A14 was unveiled by the company as a lightweight Copilot+ PC equipped with the company's 'Ceraluminum' chassis and a 14-inch Asus Lumina OLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon X series chips that deliver 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) that enables support for AI features, along with 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The ZenBook A14 is equipped with a 74Wh battery that is claimed to deliver over 32 hours of use on a single charge.

Asus ZenBook A14 Price, Availability

Asus ZenBook A14 is priced at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 94,500) for the variant with a Snapdragon X chip, and it will go on sale in the US starting January 13. It is currently listed on the company's website in an Iceland Gray colourway, and it will also be sold in a Zabriskie Beige colour option.

Asus ZenBook A14

Photo Credit: Asus

Customers will also be able to buy a more affordable configuration with a Snapdragon X Plus chip, which will start at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 77,300) and go on sale in March.

Asus ZenBook A14 Specifications

The Asus ZenBook A14 is powered by Snapdragon X series chips, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory. The laptop sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) OLED display with 600nits peak brightness and a 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut.

The company has equipped this laptop with 1TB NVMe SSD storage, and it is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and is equipped with a Full-HD IR camera with support for Windows Hello authentication.

There's a 3-cell 70Wh Li-ion battery on the ZenBook A14, which can be charged at 65W via a USB Type-C port. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes with support for Copilot+ features. It measures 310.7x213.9x15.9mm and weighs 0.98kg.