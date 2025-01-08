Razakar OTT Release Date: Telugu Historical Drama to Stream from January 24

The Telugu historical drama Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, directed by Yata Satyanarayana, is set to make its OTT debut after a significant delay. The film, which originally hit theatres on March 15, 2024, portrays a crucial chapter in India's history. After initial plans for a digital release on Zee5 were postponed, the movie has now found a platform on Aha. Scheduled for streaming from January 24, 2025, Razakar is anticipated to attract viewers eager for compelling post-Pongal entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Razakar

The historical epic Razakar will be available for streaming exclusively on Aha starting January 24, 2025. The film's OTT release comes nearly a year after its theatrical debut. Viewers can experience this intense retelling of Hyderabad's turbulent history during India's independence era on the platform, making it a significant addition to their watchlist.

Official Trailer and Plot of Razakar

The trailer of Razakar captivated audiences with its dramatic portrayal of the Hyderabad State's political turmoil post-independence in 1947. The film delves into the actions of the Razakars, a paramilitary group loyal to the Nizam, and the resistance movements that emerged against them. Highlighting the events leading to Operation Polo, the narrative sheds light on the challenges faced by the populace and the courage of those who opposed oppression.

Cast and Crew of Razakar

Produced by Gudur Narayana Reddy under Samarveer Creation LLP, Razakar features a stellar ensemble. The cast includes Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and Vedhika, among others. The cinematography was handled by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy, with editing by Tammiraju, ensuring the visual and narrative coherence of this intense saga.

Reception of Razakar

The film sparked debate upon its release, with its depiction of caste dynamics and historical events receiving mixed reviews. While some critics praised the bold storytelling, others raised concerns about its historical accuracy. The movie's box office performance was moderate, drawing attention primarily for its controversial themes. It has an IMDb rating of 7.9 / 10.