Technology News
English Edition

Razakar OTT Release Date: Telugu Historical Drama to Stream from January 24

Razakar brings Hyderabad’s turbulent history to life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2025 15:12 IST
Razakar OTT Release Date: Telugu Historical Drama to Stream from January 24

Photo Credit: YouTube

Razakar streaming on Aha from January 24, 2025

Highlights
  • Razakar Telugu drama streams on Aha from January 24, 2025
  • Depicts Hyderabad’s struggle post-Indian independence in 1947
  • 3Features Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, and Bobby Simha
Advertisement

The Telugu historical drama Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad, directed by Yata Satyanarayana, is set to make its OTT debut after a significant delay. The film, which originally hit theatres on March 15, 2024, portrays a crucial chapter in India's history. After initial plans for a digital release on Zee5 were postponed, the movie has now found a platform on Aha. Scheduled for streaming from January 24, 2025, Razakar is anticipated to attract viewers eager for compelling post-Pongal entertainment.

When and Where to Watch Razakar

The historical epic Razakar will be available for streaming exclusively on Aha starting January 24, 2025. The film's OTT release comes nearly a year after its theatrical debut. Viewers can experience this intense retelling of Hyderabad's turbulent history during India's independence era on the platform, making it a significant addition to their watchlist.

Official Trailer and Plot of Razakar

The trailer of Razakar captivated audiences with its dramatic portrayal of the Hyderabad State's political turmoil post-independence in 1947. The film delves into the actions of the Razakars, a paramilitary group loyal to the Nizam, and the resistance movements that emerged against them. Highlighting the events leading to Operation Polo, the narrative sheds light on the challenges faced by the populace and the courage of those who opposed oppression.

Cast and Crew of Razakar

Produced by Gudur Narayana Reddy under Samarveer Creation LLP, Razakar features a stellar ensemble. The cast includes Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and Vedhika, among others. The cinematography was handled by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy, with editing by Tammiraju, ensuring the visual and narrative coherence of this intense saga.

Reception of Razakar

The film sparked debate upon its release, with its depiction of caste dynamics and historical events receiving mixed reviews. While some critics praised the bold storytelling, others raised concerns about its historical accuracy. The movie's box office performance was moderate, drawing attention primarily for its controversial themes. It has an IMDb rating of 7.9 / 10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Razakar, Telugu historical drama, Aha OTT, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, Hyderabad history, Operation Polo
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Announces AI-Focused Strategic Partnerships With Government, Major Enterprises
Razakar OTT Release Date: Telugu Historical Drama to Stream from January 24
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Announced: Here's What to Know
  2. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Buyers in India Get 180-Day Phone Replacement Plan
  3. Nvidia Unveils Personal AI Supercomputer That Can Run Large AI Models
  4. OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning
  5. Asus TUF Gaming A18 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU Unveiled
  6. OnePlus 13 Mini Said to Be in Development; Key Specifications Tipped
  7. iPhone SE 4, iPad 11 Launch Timeline Tipped
  8. Baby John OTT Release Reportedly Delayed
  9. Pixel 4a Gets an Update; Eligible Users Can Get Free Battery Replacement
  10. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2.1 Update for iPhone With 'Important' Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Explained: BWA’s ‘Cybersecurity and Fair-Trading Guidelines’ for VASPs in India
  2. PFAS Chemicals Harm Freshwater Turtles in Australia, New Research Finds
  3. Microsoft to Improve Windows Handheld Consoles With the 'Xbox Experience': Report
  4. JBL Horizon 3 Mini Speaker Launched Alongside PartyBox 520, Encore 2, Encore Essential 2 Speakers at CES 2025
  5. Google Releases New Pixel 4a Update, Affected Owners Can Claim Eligible for Free Battery Replacement
  6. Internet-Connected Devices Can Now Have a Label that Rates Their Security
  7. Nvidia Unveils Project Digits Personal AI Supercomputer With GB10 Chipset, Can Run Large AI Models at CES 2025
  8. CES 2025: Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i With World's First Camera-Under-Display Unveiled
  9. Google Previews New Gemini-Powered AI Features in Google TV at CES 2025
  10. Wolf Moon on January 13, 2025: Explore What to Expect in the Sky
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »