Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Renews Karate Kid Spinoff Series for Final Season

Cobra Kai's creators said they are glad that they get to end the series on "our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined".

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 January 2023 17:11 IST
Cobra Kai Season 6: Netflix Renews Karate Kid Spinoff Series for Final Season

Photo Credit: Netflix/Curtis Bonds Baker

Oona O’Brien and Spence Maughon in Cobra Kai

  • Cobra Kai aired on YouTube for the first two seasons before Netflix
  • The series is a spinoff series connected to The Karate Kid franchise
  • It follows the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California

Streaming service Netflix has announced that popular series Cobra Kai will end with its upcoming sixth season. The streamer shared the news on Friday with a video message that teased that the show's final chapter will be the "baddest" season of the series

Cobra Kai is a spinoff series connected to The Karate Kid franchise following the competitive world of martial arts in Southern California. The series started on YouTube for the first two seasons, before moving to Netflix.

It features original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka along with an ensemble cast of Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Martin Kove and Thomas Ian Griffith.

In a statement, posted on the official Twitter handle of the show, creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg termed the decision to end the series “bittersweet”.

"Reacquainting the world with the 'Karate Kid' universe has been our humble honour. Making 'Cobra Kai' has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members.

"It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted," they said.

The trio said they are glad that they get to end the series on "our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined".

"While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more 'Karate Kid' stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies," they concluded.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg through their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

Cobra Kai Season 5

Cobra Kai Season 5

  • Release Date 9 September 2022
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Cast
    Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Martin Kove, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Thomas Ian Griffith
  • Director
    Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg
  • Producer
    William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Susan Ekins, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Katrin L. Goodson, Bob Wilson
Further reading: Cobra Kai Season 6, Cobra Kai, Netflix
