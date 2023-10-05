Technology News

England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: When and Where to Watch the Livestreaming

The World Cup opener will begin at 2pm at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2023 11:04 IST
England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: When and Where to Watch the Livestreaming

Photo Credit: ICC

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to conclude on November 19

Highlights
  • India are the sole hosts for the 2023 World Cup
  • England won the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand
  • Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the World Cup in India
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins today, with India playing hosts for the quadrennial tournament this time around. Ten teams, namely Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, will be in the fray to be crowned world champions. The opening match of the World Cup will see a matchup of the two finalists from the 2019 edition. Defending champions England will play New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The two teams are one of the favourites to go deep into World Cup, which is scheduled to conclude on November 19.

England vs New Zealand will see some of the biggest stars of the game take the field and should be a hotly contested match to raise the curtains on the Cricket World Cup. While the starting lineups for the two teams aren't out yet, expect to see big names like Devon Conway, Trent Boult, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler at the opening game of the tournament.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 England vs New Zealand: When and where to watch the live streaming

The ICC World Cup 2023 opener between England and New Zealand will begin today at 2pm IST at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. In India, Star Sports Network will broadcast all 48 matches of the tournament. Star Sports broadcast for World Cup matches will be available in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, in addition to the English world feed. Live streaming for the England vs New Zealand World Cup opener, and the rest of the tournament, will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. According to ICC, the World Cup will also include a vertical feed coverage for the first time for a better mobile viewing experience.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 England vs New Zealand: Squad

England: Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Jos Buttler (C) (WK), Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway (WK), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Further reading: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, World Cup 2023, World Cup, World Cup Livestreaming, England vs New Zealand, Cricket
Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: When and Where to Watch the Livestreaming
