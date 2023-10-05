Top TWS Picks for Flipkart Big Billion Days: From Budget to Premium Segment

Are you planning to purchase a new TWS? Well, Asli Wow deals are here, all thanks to Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

In today's fast-paced world, wireless earphones and audio products have become a quintessential component of modern lifestyles. They empower users to engage with their entertainment and information in a seamless and unobtrusive manner, even when on the move. As such, these devices have transformed how users consume audio content and have become a must-have accessory for those seeking to stay connected and entertained at all times. The right pair of headphones can make a significant difference in the sound quality and user experience, so choosing the right pair is important. You can take advantage of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale from October 8 to October 15.

In this article, we simplify your audio choice by giving you a deep dive into the products.

Picking the right pair of earphones

If you are looking to purchase a new pair of earphones, you will need to consider a range of factors, such as sound quality, design and connectivity features. If you prefer wireless earphones, you will also need to consider the battery life, call clarity, sound clarity, and seamless connectivity of each product

If you're in the market for wireless earphones, browsing through thousands of product listings can be daunting. We've compiled a list of some of the best audio products from truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones across various price points — there are multiple options for every budget — during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.

Earphones under Rs. 1,000



Boult Airbass Z40

If you're looking for an affordable pair of wireless earphones, the Boult Airbass Z40 comes with features like fast charging, low latency gaming, and environmental noise reduction. The earbuds have 10mm BoomX drivers for additional bass response and support for environmental noise reduction using the built-in Zen Mode when taking calls. If you are a gamer, these earbuds come with a low-latency mode. They have a USB Type-C port for fast charging, and 10 minutes of charging will bring you 100 minutes of playtime. The earbuds offer up to 60 hours of total playback, including the case. These wireless earphones also have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Buy now: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,199)

Boat 131 Pro

The most affordable wireless earphones on our list, the Boat 131 Pro, are equipped with 11mm drivers that are tuned for deep bass and clear audio quality. If you take a lot of calls on your smartphone, you can take advantage of the ENx noise cancellation technology that can cut down on ambient noise while also improving the quality and volume of your voice when you are speaking on a call. For gamers, the built-in Beast mode can reduce audio latency while boosting gaming performance. For users who work out, these earbuds have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance. If you charge these earphones for five minutes, you can get up to 1 hour of media playback, with a total of 45 hours of playback, including the charging case.

Buy now: Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 1,099)

Earphones under Rs. 5,000



JBL 230 NC

With support for active noise cancellation and four microphones designed to eliminate audio distractions around you, the JBL 230 NC can help you take calls even when you're on the go. These earbuds are ergonomic and can be worn comfortably for extended periods. Charging the earbuds for 10 minutes will get you two hours of media playback, and you can get up to 40 hours with the case — this works out to 8 hours of battery life at a time with active noise cancellation enabled. On the JBL Headphones App, you can tune the equaliser to take advantage of JBL's signature sound with deep bass, crisp mids and clear highs.

Buy now: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro

Launched last month by Nothing's latest sub-brand, the new CMF by Nothing Buds Pro are wireless earbuds that offer up to 39 hours of battery life. While they lack the transparent design of Nothing's product portfolio, they sport a minimalist design and are available in a dark grey colour option. Each earbud has a 10mm driver with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) and Polyurethane (PU) diaphragm for high elasticity and precision. You can control various features via the Nothing X app on your smartphone. These earbuds are equipped with six high-quality microphones and offer a clear voice technology feature that brings excellent call quality to the table while reducing ambient wind sounds thanks to their special design.

Buy now: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Realme Buds Air 5

For those looking to buy a pair of comfortable, truly wireless stereo earbuds with good sound quality and38 hours of playback time, the Realme Buds Air 5 is a great yet affordable choice. In addition to support for charging the earbuds quickly — 10 minutes in the case gives you 7 hours of playback. You also get support for Dolby Atmos and a 45ms super low latency mode that is targeted at gamers and can be called the best ANC in this price range. The earbuds have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance.

Buy now: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,699)

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

This affordable pair of wireless earbuds supports 25dB of active noise cancellation, which means you can reduce some of the ambient noise around you while listening to music or watching other content on the go. Each earbud features large 12.4mm drivers that bring improved bass performance. Using OnePlus' wearable app for wireless audio devices, you can pick from balance, vocal and transparent equaliser options. You can get up to 10 hours of playback with a 10-minute charge, while the earphones offer 36 hours of battery life in total, including the charging case. With four microphones, the wireless headset allows you to comfortably take calls on the go, along with support for a transparency mode when people are talking to you. It has an IP55 rating for sweat and dust resistance.

Buy now: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Oppo Enco Buds 2

These classy earbuds are equipped with large 10mm dynamic drivers for excellent bass response. The HeyMelody app on iOS and Android will let you choose from three different sound modes — balance, vocal and transparent — based on the content you're listening to. You get environmental noise reduction for calls, which removes background noise and improves voice clarity. If you work out a lot, then the IPX4 rating will allow these earbuds to sustain some splashes of water or sweat. You can use gesture controls with these earbuds that offer up to 28 hours of playback, including the case. You can charge the buds for 10 minutes, and they will offer 10 hours of playback.

Buy now: Rs. 1,399 (MRP Rs. 1,799)

Earphones under Rs. 10,000



Google Pixel Buds Pro

If you own a Google Pixel smartphone, the best pair of wireless earbuds you could connect to your smartphone is Google's own Pixel Buds Pro. This pair of truly wireless earbuds comes with support for quickly pairing between devices using Bluetooth multipoint and features like ANC. The earbuds offer up to 12 hours of battery life and up to 31 hours with the charging case. You can charge the wireless headset via the USB Type-C port or wireless charging. The Adaptive Sound feature automatically uses headset sensors to switch volume levels for an optimal hearing experience.

Buy now: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Nothing Ear 2

Equipped with an 11.6mm dynamic driver in each earbud with a dual-chamber design for crisp and clear sound, the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones will let you stream Hi-Res certified audio if your device supports the LHDC 5.0 codec. Along with Nothing's signature transparent design that enables you to see into the technology you use, you also get support for active noise cancellation and personalised noise cancellation. A 10-minute charge is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of playback, and you get 36 hours of battery life, including the case.

Buy now: Rs. 6,399 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Earphones under Rs. 20,000



Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro TWS earphones are equipped with a powerful H1 chip that offers great sound quality, spatial audio, noise cancellation, and a decent battery life. Aside from using Siri on the go, you can also use the Conversation Boost feature to seamlessly lower your media volume and enhance the voices of people in front of you while also cutting down on background noise the moment you start talking to someone.

Buy now: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 26,900)

Bank offers to lower sale prices even further during Big Billion Days Sale

With every sale, Flipkart partners with different banks, allowing you to further lower the price of the products on your wish list. Some devices we've listed above already include a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI, Axis, Kotak and Citi Bank card transactions. Make sure to compare specifications and features and carefully read reviews of the products you are looking to purchase. You should also enable online banking transactions for your bank cards before the sale starts so you can grab the best offers while they are available on the shopping platform.