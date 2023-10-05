Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel Watch 2 sports a 3D curved always-on display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 October 2023 10:18 IST
Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel Watch 2 is offered in four colour options

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Watch 2 houses a 306mAh battery
  • The smartwatch claims to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours with AOD
  • Google Pixel Watch 2 comes with a skin temperature sensor
Advertisement

Google Pixel Watch 2 was launched globally on Wednesday. It was released alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets. The smartwatch by the Mountain-View based tech giant has also been introduced in the Indian market. It offers several improvements over the features of the preceding Pixel Watch model, which was launched in October 2022. The newly-unveiled smart wearable, powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC, is scheduled to go on sale in the country next week.

Google Pixel Watch 2 price in India, availability

Offered in Polished Silver, Matte Black, and Champagne Gold Aluminium cases paired with a wide range of band options, the Pixel Watch 2 is priced in India at Rs. 39,900 for the LTE variant. Flipkart is currently offering only the LTE variant of the watch and it will be available for sale in India starting October 13 via.

Google and Flipkart are also offering Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro customers the chance to buy the Pixel Watch 2 for Rs. 19,999.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specifications

Sporting a 3D curved always-on display, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a pixel density of 320ppi, peak brightness level of 1000 nits, and a custom Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the display. The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The watch runs Wear OS 4.0 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with multiple sensors like a compass, an altimeter, a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, a barometer, and a magnetometer. Like most other fitness tracking devices, this watch also comes with a oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, ECG monitor, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, and a skin temperature sensor.

Aside from 40 sports modes, the Pixel Watch 2 can also give the user data on health and physical activity including a daily readiness score, a sleep score, chart active zone minutes, and prepare a sleep profile.

The Pixel Watch 2 packs a 306mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours with always-on display. Compared to the original Pixel Watch, that debuted with wireless charging support, the new Pixel Watch 2 gets rid of this and opts for contact pins instead. A USB Type-C charging cable is included in the box and it features four contact pins.

A built-in mic and speaker, a digital crown with haptic feedback, and a side button are carried over from the original Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch 2 is available in a Wi-Fi and an LTE model. Both variants get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It also has 5 ATM water resistance. Google claims that the body of the watch, weighing 31 grams, is made out of 100 percent recycled aluminum. The bands arrive with fluoroelastomer and soft-touch coating.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 2 launch, Google Pixel Watch 2 price in India, Google Pixel Watch 2 specifications, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale: The Ultimate Guide to Gaming Laptop Deals

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: All You Need to Know
  3. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  4. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  6. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  7. Google Pixel Watch 2 With Improved Sensors Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  9. All Redmi Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. Nothing Opens Its First Exclusive Service Centre in This City
#Latest Stories
  1. Cricket 24 Launches Globally; New India Edition PS5 Bundle Announced
  2. England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup Match Today: When and Where to Watch the Livestreaming
  3. Google Pixel Watch 2 With New Sensors, Longer Battery Life, Wear OS 4.0 Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: See Bank Discounts, Exchange Bonus and More
  5. Sharp Aquos Sense 8 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Premium Adds Free Access to Audiobooks in Australia and the UK
  7. Reliance Showcases Multipurpose, Swappable Batteries for Electric Vehicles
  8. Dyson Zone Air-Purifying Headphones With ANC, Up to 50-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.