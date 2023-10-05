Google Pixel Watch 2 was launched globally on Wednesday. It was released alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets. The smartwatch by the Mountain-View based tech giant has also been introduced in the Indian market. It offers several improvements over the features of the preceding Pixel Watch model, which was launched in October 2022. The newly-unveiled smart wearable, powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC, is scheduled to go on sale in the country next week.

Google Pixel Watch 2 price in India, availability

Offered in Polished Silver, Matte Black, and Champagne Gold Aluminium cases paired with a wide range of band options, the Pixel Watch 2 is priced in India at Rs. 39,900 for the LTE variant. Flipkart is currently offering only the LTE variant of the watch and it will be available for sale in India starting October 13 via.

Google and Flipkart are also offering Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro customers the chance to buy the Pixel Watch 2 for Rs. 19,999.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specifications

Sporting a 3D curved always-on display, the Pixel Watch 2 comes with a pixel density of 320ppi, peak brightness level of 1000 nits, and a custom Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the display. The smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The watch runs Wear OS 4.0 out-of-the-box.

The Pixel Watch 2 is equipped with multiple sensors like a compass, an altimeter, a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, an ambient light sensor, a barometer, and a magnetometer. Like most other fitness tracking devices, this watch also comes with a oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, ECG monitor, multi-path optical heart rate sensor, electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, and a skin temperature sensor.

Aside from 40 sports modes, the Pixel Watch 2 can also give the user data on health and physical activity including a daily readiness score, a sleep score, chart active zone minutes, and prepare a sleep profile.

The Pixel Watch 2 packs a 306mAh battery, which is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours with always-on display. Compared to the original Pixel Watch, that debuted with wireless charging support, the new Pixel Watch 2 gets rid of this and opts for contact pins instead. A USB Type-C charging cable is included in the box and it features four contact pins.

A built-in mic and speaker, a digital crown with haptic feedback, and a side button are carried over from the original Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch 2 is available in a Wi-Fi and an LTE model. Both variants get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC connectivity. It also has 5 ATM water resistance. Google claims that the body of the watch, weighing 31 grams, is made out of 100 percent recycled aluminum. The bands arrive with fluoroelastomer and soft-touch coating.

