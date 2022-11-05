Technology News
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Stream

A win for India in this game will secure its birth in the semifinals.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 5 November 2022 16:32 IST
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Stream

Photo Credit: Reuters

India currently sits at the top of Group 2 in ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Highlights
  • Zimbabwe has been eliminated from the tournament
  • South Africa, Pakistan can displace India from qualification spot
  • India vs Zimbabwe match will be played at the MCG, Melbourne

India and Zimbabwe are set to face off against each other in the final round of Super 12 matches of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As it stands, Zimbabwe has been eliminated from the tournament, whereas India sits at the top of Group 2 with 6 points. However, India needs to win against Zimbabwe to secure its place in the semifinals. Wins for South Africa (5 points) and Pakistan (4 points) in their respective final games could displace India out of the qualification spot, if the team lose the Sunday match.

IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup: What time is the India vs Zimbabwe T20 match?

The ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe will be played on Sunday, November 6. This encounter will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne beginning at 1:30pm IST.

IND vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup: How to watch live stream?

The India vs Zimbabwe ICC T20 World Cup match will be livestreamed via Disney+ Hotstar, as well as the remaining games of the tournament. The OTT platform allows non-members to stream up to 5 minutes of a game for free. However, to watch the full game viewers will have to purchase the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

A regular Disney+ Hotstar subscription costs Rs. 899 per year, whereas the Premium subscription with 4K streaming is priced at Rs. 1,499 per year or Rs. 299 per month. The OTT platform also offers a special subscription for mobile users that costs Rs. 499 annually. It offers 1080p resolution streaming and only allows you to stream content on one screen at a time.

For TV viewers, the India vs Zimbabwe match will be shown on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select HD channels.

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup squads

The official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped the expected squads for India:

India starting XI (at the time of writing): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe starting XI (at the time of writing): CR Ervine (captain), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, B Evans, RW Chakabva, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Who is India facing next?

As this will be India's last match in the Super 12 clashes, India's journey towards semifinals now depends upon the team's win against Zimbabwe. If India wins the match, it will next face and gets 8 points, becoming the table-topper for Group 1, it will face the team sitting at second position from Group A. Meanwhile, if India ends up at the second spot in Group B, it will compete against the top-scorer of Group A in semifinals.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Stream
