For this week's new OTT release recommendations, we have a comic courtroom drama, a murder mystery, historical sagas, and a crime documentary. First is Netflix's Ravi Kishan starrer Maamla Legal Hai set in the District Court of Patparganj where bizarre cases come up. Given that the show is based on true incidents, it serves as an interesting peek into our legal framework. Next in line is Sunil Grover's Sunflower Season 2, which introduces new characters to add more suspense and layer to the plot. Grover was largely praised for his work in the first season. Next in line is Disney+ Hotstar's Shōgun, which will take you to feudal Japan of the 17th century where an English sailor finds himself ship-wrecked.

Another brilliant pick could be Ridley Scott's Napoleon, where Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of the eponymous French emperor. Since the film has been nominated for Oscars for visual effects, production design and costume design, it is safe to assume that it'll be a visual delight. Napoleon, which was first released in theatres in November last year, is now available to stream on Apple TV+. For documentary fanatics, Netflix has two: The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth, based on the infamous Sheena Bora murder case of Mumbai, and American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, where the details of the mysterious death of an investigative journalist pursuing a political conspiracy emerge decades later.

On the international shore, almost all the major releases are in Korean, including The Impossible Heir, Wonderful World, and My Name is Low Kiwaan. Here's a look at our picks for what to stream this weekend. Happy binge-watching!

Maamla Legal Hai

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

If you are looking to watch a light-hearted comedy, Ravi Kishan starrer Maamla Legal Hai could be it. The eight-part series will introduce you to bizarre legal cases of East Delhi's Patparganj District Court, inspired by true incidents. From a foul-mouthed parrot hurling abuse to an inmate pleading to start a family, expect ample absurdity in the show.

Here, Ravi Kishan is playing a prominent lawyer who aspires to become the Bar Association President and is always on the lookout for loopholes in the legal system. When an ambitious Harvard University graduate (Naila Grewal) joins the courtroom, things take a hilarious turn. (And if the terms Harvard and courtroom have drifted you into the world of Suits, umm... come on... it's Patparganj, not New York! Although, one of the characters is definitely trying to copy Donna Paulson's sassiness.)

Sunflower Season 2

When: Now Streaming

Where: Zee5

In the first season, Mr. Kapoor of Sunflower Society is found dead in his washroom, kickstarting an investigation. While the police were desperately trying to pin down Sunil Grover's character for the crime, nothing could be proved. In the second season, you'll meet bar dancer Rosie Mehta (Adah Sharma), the supposed mistress of the deceased, who has her name in the former's will. As the plot thickens, it becomes trickier to catch the real culprit. Sunil Grover has again done an impressive job.

Napoleon

When: Now

Where: Apple TV+

The Oscar-nominated biopic has finally made its OTT debut. This historical drama delves into the turbulent life of the French emperor and military commander Napoleon Bonaparte. The film takes you back to the French Revolution and notable Napoleonic Wars, charting the leader's rise and fall.

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) does an impressive job of portraying the historical figure. Expect a lot of epic battle scenes, grand sets, political references, and fine costumes. Besides the textbook facts about Napoleon's excellence and military techniques, the film also explores his rocky relationship with empress Joséphine.

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Although the crime documentary was supposed to be released last week, its premiere was halted after the CBI pleaded with the Bombay High Court. The series has now been approved by the court and has hit the digital screens. It revolves around the shocking murder case of 25-year-old Sheena Bora in 2012, where the prime murder suspects turned out to be her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her mother's driver, and her stepfather Peter Mukerjea. The three were alleged to have abducted, killed and subsequently burnt Sheena's body.

When: Now

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

An adventurous English sailor is shipwrecked in Japan in 1600s and soon finds himself stuck in the political turmoil with shogunates, factions, rivals and dishonoured samurai. Here, the heir of the deceased leader is too young and is taken care of by a council of five lords. This ten-part series is based on James Clavell's 1975 bestselling novel of more than 1,000 pages, which was previously adapted into a 1980 limited series. Expect lots of adventure and action.