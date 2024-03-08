Technology News

Top New OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Ricky Stanicky, Maharani Season 3, Merry Christmas

Top OTT releases this week are Supersex, Showtime, Ricky Stanicky, Damsel and Merry Christmas.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 March 2024 12:13 IST
Top New OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Ricky Stanicky, Maharani Season 3, Merry Christmas

Photo Credit: Hotstar

Emraan Hashmi's Showtime follows the power struggle and dark secrets of Bollywood

Highlights
  • Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan’s Shaitaan also hit the theatres
  • Maamla Legal is the most-watched TV show on Netflix this week
  • The Boys Season 4 will stream from June 13, 2024
Streaming platform releases this week include the biopic based on the life of an Italian adult film actor, dark secrets of the seemingly glamorous film industry, a fantasy adventure where a princess fights a fire-breathing dragon, an R-rated comedy, and a political thriller. The biggest Indian original this week has to be Disney+ Hotstar's Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime, where he is seen playing the son of a successful film producer. Another big Indian title to make its digital debut is Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas, a crime thriller that actually begins as a romance. Here you'll see the two strangers dealing with a dead body on the first night of their meeting.

For those looking for a no-brainer and entertaining light watch, we recommend Zac Efron and John Cena's Ricky Stanicky, which is bound to make you laugh. Here you'll meet three childhood friends who invent an imaginary Ricky Stanicky, whom they can use as a handy alibi and put the blame on for all their misconducts. Things take a hilarious turn when they hire a dimwit, washed-up actor to play Ricky when the families grow suspicious of his existence. John Cena has done an impressive job at playing this delusionally confident actor, who takes up this acting job too far.

For those looking for something from the pages of fantasy, Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel could do it. She plays a dutiful princess whose wedding turns into a nightmare when she learns that she is actually a sacrifice brought in to settle the ancient debts to a fire-breathing dragon.

On the international shore, you could go for the K-drama Queen of Tears which follows a marital couple fighting fading romance in their marriage.

Some other notable OTT releases of the week are Hot Wheels Let's Race, Full Swing Season 2, The Gentlemen, and The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy Season 2.

Here are our picks for the top OTT releases of the week.

Best OTT Releases This Week

Supersex

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Supersex is a steamy biography of the popular Italian pornographic actor Rocco Siffredi. It narrates his journey from ordinary days to how he topped the adult film industry worldwide in no time.

The show starts with a sex convention where Rocco is announcing his retirement, making room for the rest of the series to be shown in flashback.

Get ready to explore the fame he experienced, the demons of his past, tumultuous relationships, and other personal anecdotes from his life, in this seven-part series.

The only Indian language in which the show has been dubbed is Hindi. Among the foreign language options are English, Portuguese, Czech, Spanish, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Japanese, Polish, and Turkish.

Showtime

When: Now Streaming

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

The four-part series will take you to the underbelly of the other glamorous Bollywood film industry. The complex power dynamics, fierce competition, mistrust, and every other dark aspect are covered.

Emran Hashmi plays Raghu Khanna, the son of a successful film producer, whose inheritance comes under threat after his father's demise. This is Hashmi's second OTT project after Netflix's Bard of Blood (2019).

Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Mahima Makwana can also be seen in prominent roles.

Merry Christmas

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

On Christmas Eve of the 1980s, a man (Vijay Sethupathi) returns to Bombay from Dubai only to discover that his mother is no more. Drenched in his sorrow, he crosses paths with a gorgeous woman called Maria (Katrina Kaif), who got stood up on a date because she brought her daughter along. Romance sparks off and the two instantly hit it off. Everything was going rosy and the two ended up at her apartment. Soon suspense and crime take over when a dead body is discovered in the apartment. The film was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil.

Damsel

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

Princess Elodie's dream fairytale comes to a jerking halt when she realises that her marriage with a charming prince is a sham and that she has been welcomed by the royal family as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Soon she finds herself trapped alone in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. The rest of the film revolves around the damsel trying to make it out of the cave alive.

Maharani Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: SonyLiv

Rani Bharti is still in jail for the false accusation of attempting to murder her husband; not ready to apply for bail. The ambitious housewife-turned-politician decides to fight fairly for justice and strongly believes that the judicial system will prove her innocent. As ugly twists and turns take over, more drama unfurls in this political thriller exploring the dark underbelly of Bihar politics.

Ricky Stanicky

When: Now

Where: Prime Video

Three childhood friends (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, Jermaine Fowler) decide to blame all their misbehaviours on an imaginary “Ricky Stanicky”. From Halloween pranks to getting out of uncomfortable situations, Ricky Stanicky has been their ultimate saviour and cover-up for almost two decades. However, when their families finally become suspicious of whether such a man exists, the trio decide to hire a washed-up actor called Rod (John Cena), who does poor impersonations of celebrities, makes songs on masturbation, and performs in a shady club. The raging alcoholic flop actor takes this role of a lifetime too seriously and immediately steals the show. Get ready for lots of laughter in this light-hearted comedy by Peter Farrelly.

Supersex

Supersex

  • Release Date 6 March 2024
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Alessandro Borghi, Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini, Saul Nanni, Enrico Borello, Vincenzo Nemolato, Gaia Messerklinger, Jade Pedri, Linda Caridi
  • Director
    Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini,
  • Producer
    Paolo Lucarini
Showtime

Showtime

  • Release Date 8 March 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, Benedict Garrett, Rajeev Khandelwal, Sandeep Bhojak, Sarveshwar Mahajan
  • Director
    Mihir Desai, Archit Kumar
  • Producer
    Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Mihir Desai
Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

  • Release Date 12 January 2024
  • Language Hindi, Tamil
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Tinnnu Anand, Ranjan Raj, Aditi Govitrikar, Pratima Kazmi, Kavin Jay Babu, Vijay Kumar, Hemant K Gaur
  • Director
    Sriram Raghavan
  • Producer
    Kewal Garg, Sanjay Routray, Ramesh Sadhuram Taurani
Damsel

Damsel

  • Release Date 8 March 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Millie Bobby Brown, Nick Robinson, Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, Shohreh Aghdashloo
  • Director
    Juan Carlos Fresnadillo
  • Producer
    Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum
Ricky Stanicky

Ricky Stanicky

  • Release Date 7 March 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Zac Efron, John Cena, Jermaine Fowler, Andrew Santino, Lex Scott Davis, William H. Macy, Anja Savcic, Riley Stiles, Oscar Wilson, Gaius Nolan, Brian Jarvis
  • Director
    Peter Farrelly
  • Producer
    Paul Currie, John Jacobs, Thorsten Schumacher, Michael De Luca
Maharani Season 3

Maharani Season 3

  • Release Date 7 March 2024
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sohum Shah
  • Director
    Saurabh Bhave
Comments

Top New OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Ricky Stanicky, Maharani Season 3, Merry Christmas
