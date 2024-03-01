Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be introduced this year, as per a new leak. Samsung made a strange decision when it launched the Galaxy S23 FE as the successor to the Galaxy S21 FE, skipping one in the middle. However, information about the next generation of the FE lineup has emerged, hinting at its possible launch. It is not known, however, whether the smartphone will be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the new foldables or in October, coinciding with its predecessor's release timeline.

A tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter) who goes by the username @OreXda has shared some key specifications via a post about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Since it is still early days, not a lot is known about the smartphone. However, if the details are true, the company has made some interesting changes to the upcoming handset. One major change could be the display size as the leak suggests the smartphone might get a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. This means the phone might get smaller, considering its predecessor has a 6.4-inch screen.

Apart from that, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by Exynos 2400 SoC. The tipster also shared that it could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, albeit with a caveat. “But i think this FE will use only Exynos for globally,” the tipster said. As such, it is likely that the Indian variant will not get the Qualcomm processor. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is also said to feature a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM alongside two inbuilt storage variants of 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1. Finally, the handset is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. Details about its cameras, design, and colour options were not mentioned.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October 2023. It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In India, it was equipped with the in-house Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 FE includes a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display houses a 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

