Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Key Specifications Leaked Online, Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could get a 4,500mAh battery.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 March 2024 21:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Key Specifications Leaked Online, Tipped to Run on Exynos 2400 SoC

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could arrive in two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB

  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could launch later this year
  • The smartphone might feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is said to come with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be introduced this year, as per a new leak. Samsung made a strange decision when it launched the Galaxy S23 FE as the successor to the Galaxy S21 FE, skipping one in the middle. However, information about the next generation of the FE lineup has emerged, hinting at its possible launch. It is not known, however, whether the smartphone will be unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event in July alongside the new foldables or in October, coinciding with its predecessor's release timeline.

A tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter) who goes by the username @OreXda has shared some key specifications via a post about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Since it is still early days, not a lot is known about the smartphone. However, if the details are true, the company has made some interesting changes to the upcoming handset. One major change could be the display size as the leak suggests the smartphone might get a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. This means the phone might get smaller, considering its predecessor has a 6.4-inch screen.

Apart from that, the smartphone is tipped to be powered by Exynos 2400 SoC. The tipster also shared that it could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, albeit with a caveat. “But i think this FE will use only Exynos for globally,” the tipster said. As such, it is likely that the Indian variant will not get the Qualcomm processor. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is also said to feature a 12GB LPDDR5X RAM alongside two inbuilt storage variants of 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1. Finally, the handset is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery, similar to its predecessor. Details about its cameras, design, and colour options were not mentioned.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE was launched in October 2023. It features a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In India, it was equipped with the in-house Exynos 2200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

The triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy S23 FE includes a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display houses a 10-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging support.

  • A flagship-level camera system that can shoot 8K videos
  • Great display that is very bright in daylight
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • Thick bezels
  • Slow Charging at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 13
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications, Samsung
