Although there is just one Indian-original release this week in the form of Alia Bhatt produced Poacher — based on illegal ivory poaching in India — we also have quite a few other big names from across genres. For starters, Netflix will host the Screen Actor Guild Awards live for the first time, touted as a grand experiment for the streaming platform. The awards will start streaming at 5:00 am (IST).

Another high-budget release is Avatar: The Last Airbender, a live-action adaptation of the popular series of the same name on Netflix. However, if you have followed the original series back in the day, chances are high that you might not be as impressed with the adaptation. The series has attracted mixed reviews from critics and ardent fans.

Next, we have the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ Hotstar, in which the eponymous Bad Batch's limits are tested.

On the international shore, there is Through My Window 3: Looking At You, the final chapter of the Spanish romance trilogy. It follows the typical romantic dilemmas and the inability to move on after separation. If you haven't already binged on the first two parts, you can find them both on Netflix.

If you have an appetite for documentaries, you could go for the new British crime docu-series Can I Tell You A Secret? which gives a bone-chilling insight into a serial cyber stalker who made the life of countless women a living hell. Another choice could be Apple TV's documentary on football legend Messi, which follows him along the five World Cups.

For comedy fanatics, Netflix dished out another comedy special: Mike Epps's Ready to Sell Out. Here, the American stand-up comic gets candid about his finances, romantic life, and hilarious street observations.

In case you are wondering about Netflix's documentary on the Sheena Bora murder case, which was supposed to be released on February 23, its release has been halted after the CBI pleaded to the Bombay High Court. The series is likely to premiere only after it gets a green light following a special screening of the series for the Central Bureau of Investigation (are there many cuts and edits in store?).

Well, that's all for this week, folks. Happy binge-watching!

Poacher

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

Poacher is a gripping thriller drama about illegal elephant ivory poaching grappling the green lushes of South India. Here you'll find a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables and Good Samaritans risk their lives for the cause. The series is a fictionalised account of true harrowing incidents. The show comes from Emmy Winning Delhi Crime's creator Richie Mehta. Alia Bhatt has co- produced.

Avatar The Last Airbender

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

If you remember Nickleodeon's mega-hit show, you already know what this new release is about. Like the original animated version, the live-action adaptation is based in a world where some people, titled Avatar, have the superpower to manipulate one of the four elements—water, earth, fire or air—through “bending”. Gordon Cormier plays the 12-year-old Aang, a prodigious Airbender who has just discovered that he is the new Avatar, and he must now master all the four elemental powers, to save the world from the Fire Nation's tyranny. Be prepared for a lot of special effects and impressive moves in this eight-episode-long series.

30th Screen Actor Guild Awards

When: February 24

Where: Netflix

Netflix has long been trying to delve into the live-streaming sector. The platform made its debut in the field with sports events and recently bought rights for the streaming of WWE RAW.

Screen Actor Guild Awards could kick start a new avenue of expansion for the platform. The event will honour the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2023. While last year the ceremony was broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel, it is the first that Netflix will be streaming an event of this kind.

Some of the major films nominated across categories are Barbie, Maestro, Rustin, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Color Purple and more. Among web series are Succession, The Morning Show, The Last of Us, Barry, and The Bear, among others.

Constellation

When: Now Streaming

Where: Apple TV+

Imagine you are an astronaut returning to the Earth after a major accident in space. But now a lot of pieces of your life are missing. Scary, isn't it? Noomi Rapace steps into the shoes of this devastated astronaut in Apple TV's latest psychological drama Constellation. All she has are broken memories and alarming findings to uncover the truth.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

The third season picks up shortly after the end of Season 2, with Omega (Michelle Ang) still under the grasp of the Empire. A lot of cliffhangers of the previous seasons are to be answered in this one.

The two new interesting terms introduced in the series are M-Count (microscopic life forms that reside in all living cells) and Project Necromancer, which revolves around securing Palpatine's resurrection.

While this might be the final season for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the first three episodes that the platform dropped today have confirmed multiple connections of the series with other Star Wars movies and shows, including Mandalorian. New episodes will air weekly until the conclusion on May 1, 2024.

Through My Window: Looking at You

When: Now

Where: Netflix

In case, you haven't seen the first two parts, Through My Window films have a girl named Raquel as their protagonist, who is hopelessly in love with her neighbour Ares, whom she admires from her window. Ares, by the way, is oblivious to her existence, let alone her feelings. Things take an amusing turn when he starts reciprocating, despite his family's protests.

Raquel and Ares went on their separate ways in part 2, but can't seem to be able to move on in their lives. In this instalment, the duo is seeing other people, while struggling with the burning memories they share. Like a typical rom-com, when the two again cross paths, emotional turmoil is inevitable. Tune in to find out if they re-unite.