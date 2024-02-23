Technology News

Poacher, Avatar the Last Bender, Screen Actor Guild Awards and More: New OTT Releases This Week to Binge Watch This Weekend

Release of The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth on Netflix has been halted by the Bombay High Court following the CBI’s plea.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Ravi R | Updated: 23 February 2024 19:19 IST


Photo Credit: Netflix

Gordon Cormier in a still from Avatar: The Last Airbender

Highlights
  • Dunki is the most-watched film on Netflix India this week
  • Captain Miller continues to top Prime Video charts
  • Major theatre releases of the week: Article 370, Crakk, All India Rank
Although there is just one Indian-original release this week in the form of Alia Bhatt produced Poacher — based on illegal ivory poaching in India — we also have quite a few other big names from across genres. For starters, Netflix will host the Screen Actor Guild Awards live for the first time, touted as a grand experiment for the streaming platform. The awards will start streaming at 5:00 am (IST).

Another high-budget release is Avatar: The Last Airbender, a live-action adaptation of the popular series of the same name on Netflix. However, if you have followed the original series back in the day, chances are high that you might not be as impressed with the adaptation. The series has attracted mixed reviews from critics and ardent fans.

Next, we have the final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Disney+ Hotstar, in which the eponymous Bad Batch's limits are tested.

On the international shore, there is Through My Window 3: Looking At You, the final chapter of the Spanish romance trilogy. It follows the typical romantic dilemmas and the inability to move on after separation. If you haven't already binged on the first two parts, you can find them both on Netflix.

If you have an appetite for documentaries, you could go for the new British crime docu-series Can I Tell You A Secret? which gives a bone-chilling insight into a serial cyber stalker who made the life of countless women a living hell. Another choice could be Apple TV's documentary on football legend Messi, which follows him along the five World Cups.

For comedy fanatics, Netflix dished out another comedy special: Mike Epps's Ready to Sell Out. Here, the American stand-up comic gets candid about his finances, romantic life, and hilarious street observations.

In case you are wondering about Netflix's documentary on the Sheena Bora murder case, which was supposed to be released on February 23, its release has been halted after the CBI pleaded to the Bombay High Court. The series is likely to premiere only after it gets a green light following a special screening of the series for the Central Bureau of Investigation (are there many cuts and edits in store?).

Well, that's all for this week, folks. Happy binge-watching!

Poacher

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

Poacher is a gripping thriller drama about illegal elephant ivory poaching grappling the green lushes of South India. Here you'll find a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables and Good Samaritans risk their lives for the cause. The series is a fictionalised account of true harrowing incidents. The show comes from Emmy Winning Delhi Crime's creator Richie Mehta. Alia Bhatt has co- produced.

Avatar The Last Airbender

When: Now Streaming

Where: Netflix

If you remember Nickleodeon's mega-hit show, you already know what this new release is about. Like the original animated version, the live-action adaptation is based in a world where some people, titled Avatar, have the superpower to manipulate one of the four elements—water, earth, fire or air—through “bending”. Gordon Cormier plays the 12-year-old Aang, a prodigious Airbender who has just discovered that he is the new Avatar, and he must now master all the four elemental powers, to save the world from the Fire Nation's tyranny. Be prepared for a lot of special effects and impressive moves in this eight-episode-long series.

30th Screen Actor Guild Awards

When: February 24

Where: Netflix

Netflix has long been trying to delve into the live-streaming sector. The platform made its debut in the field with sports events and recently bought rights for the streaming of WWE RAW.

Screen Actor Guild Awards could kick start a new avenue of expansion for the platform. The event will honour the best achievements in film and television performances for the year 2023. While last year the ceremony was broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel, it is the first that Netflix will be streaming an event of this kind.

Some of the major films nominated across categories are Barbie, Maestro, Rustin, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, The Color Purple and more. Among web series are Succession, The Morning Show, The Last of Us, Barry, and The Bear, among others.

Constellation

When: Now Streaming

Where: Apple TV+

Imagine you are an astronaut returning to the Earth after a major accident in space. But now a lot of pieces of your life are missing. Scary, isn't it? Noomi Rapace steps into the shoes of this devastated astronaut in Apple TV's latest psychological drama Constellation. All she has are broken memories and alarming findings to uncover the truth.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

The third season picks up shortly after the end of Season 2, with Omega (Michelle Ang) still under the grasp of the Empire. A lot of cliffhangers of the previous seasons are to be answered in this one.

The two new interesting terms introduced in the series are M-Count (microscopic life forms that reside in all living cells) and Project Necromancer, which revolves around securing Palpatine's resurrection.

While this might be the final season for Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the first three episodes that the platform dropped today have confirmed multiple connections of the series with other Star Wars movies and shows, including Mandalorian. New episodes will air weekly until the conclusion on May 1, 2024.

Through My Window: Looking at You

When: Now

Where: Netflix

In case, you haven't seen the first two parts, Through My Window films have a girl named Raquel as their protagonist, who is hopelessly in love with her neighbour Ares, whom she admires from her window. Ares, by the way, is oblivious to her existence, let alone her feelings. Things take an amusing turn when he starts reciprocating, despite his family's protests.

Raquel and Ares went on their separate ways in part 2, but can't seem to be able to move on in their lives. In this instalment, the duo is seeing other people, while struggling with the burning memories they share. Like a typical rom-com, when the two again cross paths, emotional turmoil is inevitable. Tune in to find out if they re-unite.

Poacher

Poacher

  • Release Date 23 February 2024
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Sooraj Pops, Sanoop Dinesh, Ranjitha Menon
  • Director
    Richie Mehta
  • Producer
    Alia Bhatt, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Richie Mehta
Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender

  • Release Date 22 February 2024
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy
  • Cast
    Daniel Dae Kim, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ian Ousley, Yvonne Chapman, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Maria Zhang, James Sie
  • Director
    Michael Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbarr Raisani, Jet Wilkinson
  • Producer
    Jabbar Raisani, Michael Goi, Albert Kim, Marc David Aplert, Lindsey Liberatore, Dan Lin
Through My Window: Looking at You

Through My Window: Looking at You

  • Release Date 23 February 2024
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Clara Galle, Julio Peña
  • Director
    Marçal Forés
Constellation

Constellation

  • Release Date 21 February 2024
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, James D'Arcy, Lenn Kudrjawizki, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, Carole Weyers, Rebecca Scroggs, Henry David, Joshua Spriggs, Lenn Kudrjawizki, Michel Diercks, Sandra Teles
  • Director
    Michelle MacLaren, Joseph Cedar, Oliver Hirschbiegel
  • Producer
    Simon Arnal, Caroline Benjo, Peter Harness, Rebecca Hobbs, Michelle MacLaren, Tracey Scoffield, Carole Scotta, David Tanner, Justin Thomson
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

  • Release Date 24 February 2024
  • Cast
    Barbra Streisand
  • Director
    Alex Rudzinski
  • Producer
    Mark Bracco, Jon Brockett, Linda Gierahn, Baz Halpin
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.


