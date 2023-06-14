Technology News

Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu

Lioness is inspired by Peter Bance’s research, who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep.

By ANI | Updated: 14 June 2023 16:57 IST
Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @_prat

Highlights
  • Lioness is an official Indo-UK co-production
  • The film is written and directed by Kajri Babbar
  • has been certified by the NFDC and the BFI

Actor Prateik Babbar is all set to star in Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu starrer Indo-UK co-production Lioness. The actor will essay the role of a Sikh character for the first time.

Prateik visited the Golden Temple today to seek blessings as he will play a British-Sikh character on screen for the first time. Interestingly, he was spotted sporting long hair and a beard in the video while taking the holy dip.

He took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself along with a caption, "waheguru ji ka khalsa waheguru ji ki fateh."

Excited about the film, Prateik said in a statement, "It is an honour for me to be part of a film that celebrates the legacy of the granddaughter of our Sher-e-Punjab — Maharajah Ranjit Singh. I will be playing the role of Rajdeep Singh, a British Sikh living in the 1990s in Southhall. The character has given me a chance to understand and get closer to my Punjabi heritage. It is a huge responsibility."

Lioness, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) during Cannes Film Festival.

Written and to be directed by award-winning filmmaker Kajri Babbar, starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu in leading roles, the film produced by Vivek Rangachari, Vaishalli Paatil, Faraz Ahsan, Clare Cahill, and Ajit Pal Singh has been certified by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the British Film Institute (BFI).

The film inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh born in 1876 was the Princess of Punjab, the granddaughter of the great Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and the Goddaughter of Queen Victoria. Sophia was one of the key leaders of the suffragette movement in the UK. She remained a tireless advocate for the rights of women and children till her last day.

While Sophia's story is rooted in history, the second story is a fictional tale of Mehak Kaur, an educated, married immigrant woman living in 1990s Southall. Mehak uncovers a fascinating story of women's emancipation and empathy in contemporary times. The two stories play out in different eras, highlighting grit, determination, and compassion.

Princess Sophia will be played by Indian-origin British actress Paige Sandhu, who has won many accolades for her performance in the ITV soap, Emmerdale.

The film is currently in pre-production and is slated to start shooting by the end of this year in London.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prateik Babbar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Paige Sandhu, Lioness, Princess Sophia Duleep
Telangana Government Onboards Digital Wallet Liminal on Web3-Focussed Advisory Panel: Details

Related Stories

Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  4. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  5. Here Are the New Google Pixel, Pixel Watch Features From June Pixel Drop
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  7. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Boast a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
  3. Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs
  6. AI Draft Rules: EU Lawmakers Agree to Make Changes in Draft Artificial Intelligence Regulations
  7. Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details
  8. Google Charged by EU Antitrust Regulators for Anti-Competitive Adtech Practices
  9. Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu
  10. Telangana Government Onboards Digital Wallet Liminal on Web3-Focussed Advisory Panel: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.