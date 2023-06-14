Technology News

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 June 2023 16:44 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Shaurya Singh

The Telangana government has already established a Blockchain district in Hyderabad

  • Telangana aims to stir discussions around the Web3 sector
  • The southern Indian state wishes to integrate blockchain with current sys
  • Bharat Web3 Association is part of Telangana’s Web3 advisory board

The government of Telangana is accelerating efforts to foster the growth of Web3 initiatives as India, along with several other nations, decide on rules to govern the up-and-coming sector. Liminal, a digital wallet service provider, has become the latest Web3 firm to be onboarded onto Telangana government's Web3 advisory body on Wednesday, June 14. This Web3 regulatory sandbox aims to help budding initiatives to grow in India's hyper competitive and diverse market.

Founded in 2021, Liminal offers an automated wallet solution that works across various blockchain protocols.

The company now joins India's non-government Web3 body, the Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) to be part of Telangana's blockchain-related plans.

“We strongly believe that it will act as a catalyst to bring blockchain to the grassroots. The model created by the Telangana government can be replicated by other state governments to deliver blockchain-based efficient governance for the people in their respective states. This will also help in creating more startups in the states and create more jobs for the youth by strengthening the Startup India program,” said Manan Vora, Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations at Liminal, in a prepared statement.

This advisory body will select promising Web3 projects brewing in the Telangana state and provide management guidance, technical support, and business strategy for creating a sustainable business model.

The authorities of Telangana have already established a Blockchain district in Hyderabad city to become a hotspot for Web3 discussions and activities.

“We believe that Web3 regulatory sandbox will help startups in navigating the regulatory landscape. We are highly optimistic about the future of Web3/blockchain and want to leverage it for the benefit of mankind,” Jayesh Ranjan from the Telangana government noted.

India's Telangana state is looking to introduce blockchain-based solutions to make activities related to farming more eco-friendly.

In April this year, the Telangana government partnered with Algorand blockchain to bring environment-friendly services to farmers. The state wishes to usher farmers to participate in organic farming, agroforestry, crop rotation, and solar power harvesting — all of which support reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration, which is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide to prevent excessive emissions.

The Telangana government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BWA in February this year. The role of the BWA in Telangana's Web3 advisory panel is to facilitate the implementation of Web3-related policies.

Back in December 2021, the Telangana government had also inked deals with crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber and innovation management firm Lomos Labs to launch a ‘Blockchain Accelerator' plans to give Web3 startups the necessary assistance to succeed.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Web3, Telangana, Liminal, Bharat Web3 Association Algorand
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
