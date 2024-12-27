Technology News
Sorgavaasal Starring RJ Balaji is Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and More

RJ Balaji’s Sorgavaasal, directed by Siddharth Vishwanath, streams on Netflix, featuring a gripping prison drama

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2024 16:32 IST
Sorgavaasal Starring RJ Balaji is Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: X/ Netflix South India

Sorgavaasal is now available for streaming on Netflix starting December 27, 2024

  • RJ Balaji’s Sorgavaasal is now streaming on Netflix
  • The film explores a convict's transformative prison journey
  • Directed by Siddharth Vishwanath, it features a stellar cast
RJ Balaji's Tamil action-drama Sorgavaasal, which highlights the struggles of a wrongfully convicted man, has finally made its way to digital screens. Directed by Siddharth Vishwanath in his debut, the film delves into the life of a convict whose time in prison leads to transformative experiences. Released theatrically on November 29, 2024, the movie stars an ensemble cast, including Selvaraghavan, Natty, and Karunaas, alongside a gripping narrative filled with intense moments. Here's where and how you can stream the film online.

When and Where to Watch Sorgavaasal

Sorgavaasal is now available for streaming on Netflix starting December 27, 2024. Fans of RJ Balaji and Tamil cinema can now enjoy the action-packed drama from the comfort of their homes. Ahead of the release, Netflix South teased fans with a post in Tamil, hinting at the film's arrival on the platform, creating a buzz among the audience.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sorgavaasal

The trailer for Sorgavaasal offers a glimpse into the intense storyline of Parthiban, a man wrongfully convicted and sent to prison. His journey explores themes of resilience, survival, and personal transformation, with prison life serving as the backdrop. Directed by Siddharth Vishwanath and co-written by Thamizh Praba and Ashwin Ravichandran, the narrative balances action with emotional depth, engaging viewers with its powerful storytelling.

Cast and Crew of Sorgavaasal

The film features a stellar cast, including Selvaraghavan, Natty, Karunaas, and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles. Supporting performances by Sharaf-U-Dheen, Hakkim Shah, Balaji Sakthivel, and others further enhance the narrative. Music composed by Christo Xavier, cinematography by Prince Anderson, and editing by Selva RK play crucial roles in shaping the film's visual and emotional appeal.

 

Further reading: RJ Balaji, Sorgavaasal, Netflix Tamil Movies, Tamil Cinema, Sorgavaasal Streaming

Further reading: RJ Balaji, Sorgavaasal, Netflix Tamil Movies, Tamil Cinema, Sorgavaasal Streaming
Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2024: Redmi Note 14 Pro+, OnePlus Nord 4, Realme 13 Pro+, and More

