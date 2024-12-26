Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix

The much-awaited third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is set to stream on Netflix from December 27, 2024, following a blockbuster run in theatres. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film had a successful release during the Diwali weekend on November 1, 2024, drawing significant attention from audiences. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba in this horror-comedy, which also marks the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic Manjulika. The star-studded cast and gripping storyline have kept fans eagerly anticipating its OTT debut.

When and Where to Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 27, 2024. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now enjoy the thrilling mix of spooky and comedic moments from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released ahead of the film's OTT debut, featuring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, caught in a series of ghostly and comedic events. The movie takes place in Kolkata, on Rakt Ghaat where Rooh Baba gets entangled in a mysterious curse surrounding a haunted palace. The plot deepens as his character uncovers family secrets and confronts vengeful spirits, including the return of Vidya Balan's iconic Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri also play key roles in this narrative of suspense and laughter.

Cast and Crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars a talented cast led by Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. Vidya Balan reprises her role as Manjulika, the vengeful spirit. Madhuri Dixit joins the ensemble as Mandira, and Triptii Dimri plays Meera, adding a new dimension to the story. The direction by Bazmee, known for his expertise in mixing horror and comedy, is complemented by performances from the star-studded cast.

Reception of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Upon its theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received positive feedback for its entertaining mix of horror and humour, with many praising Aaryan and Balan's performances. The film performed strongly at the box office and has an IMDb rating of 5.2 / 10.