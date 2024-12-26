Technology News
English Edition

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix

The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, arrives on Netflix on December 27.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2024 22:16 IST
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix

Photo Credit: YouTube/ T-Series

The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is set to stream.

Highlights
  • Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 streaming on Netflix from December 27
  • Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba in the horror-comedy
  • Diwali 2024 blockbuster grossed Rs 417.51 crore worldwide
Advertisement

The much-awaited third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is set to stream on Netflix from December 27, 2024, following a blockbuster run in theatres. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film had a successful release during the Diwali weekend on November 1, 2024, drawing significant attention from audiences. Kartik Aaryan reprises his role as Rooh Baba in this horror-comedy, which also marks the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic Manjulika. The star-studded cast and gripping storyline have kept fans eagerly anticipating its OTT debut.

When and Where to Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 27, 2024. Fans who missed the film in theatres can now enjoy the thrilling mix of spooky and comedic moments from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released ahead of the film's OTT debut, featuring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, caught in a series of ghostly and comedic events. The movie takes place in Kolkata, on Rakt Ghaat where Rooh Baba gets entangled in a mysterious curse surrounding a haunted palace. The plot deepens as his character uncovers family secrets and confronts vengeful spirits, including the return of Vidya Balan's iconic Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri also play key roles in this narrative of suspense and laughter.

Cast and Crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars a talented cast led by Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. Vidya Balan reprises her role as Manjulika, the vengeful spirit. Madhuri Dixit joins the ensemble as Mandira, and Triptii Dimri plays Meera, adding a new dimension to the story. The direction by Bazmee, known for his expertise in mixing horror and comedy, is complemented by performances from the star-studded cast.

Reception of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Upon its theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received positive feedback for its entertaining mix of horror and humour, with many praising Aaryan and Balan's performances. The film performed strongly at the box office and has an IMDb rating of 5.2 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan, Netflix Release, Horror-Comedy, Bollywood Movies 2024
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Reportedly Using Anthropic’s Claude to Improve Gemini’s Outputs
iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in January

Related Stories

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Confirmed to Launch in January
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and More
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Poco F7 Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. You Can Now Apply New AR Effects and Scan Documents on WhatsApp for iOS
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Debuts With Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Features
  6. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
  7. Astronauts celebrate Christmas in space with festive fun and meaningful messages
  8. Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra
  9. Asus to Unveil New Zenbook at CES 2025; to Be 'World's Lightest' Copilot+ PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Gold-Sulfur Complex Found to Play Crucial Role in Gold Deposit Formation
  2. First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone
  3. Study Reveals Genetic and Linguistic Roots of Indo-European Populations
  4. Australopithecus Afarensis' Limited Running Speed Unveiled in 3D Simulation Study
  5. Thunderstorms May Skew Ultra-High-Energy Gamma Ray Measurements, Experts Warn
  6. Sub Inspector Yugandhar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Rathnam Hindi Dub Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller
  9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »