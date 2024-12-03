Photo Credit: X/ Streaming Updates
The Tamil crime thriller Sorgavaasal, directed by Sidharth Vishwanath, was released in theatres on November 29, 2024. The film, produced by Swipe Right Studios in association with Think Studios, features RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles. Set against a backdrop of corruption and prison brutality, the film explores the life of an innocent man wrongfully accused and incarcerated. Following its theatrical run, the film is reportedly set to debut on an OTT platform, giving fans another opportunity to watch the gripping drama from the comfort of their homes.
Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for Sorgavaasal. While the official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is said to be available on the OTT platform soon. Moreover, the movie is reported to be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Viewers can stay tuned to Netflix for updates on the streaming schedule of this highly anticipated Tamil movie.
The trailer of Sorgavaasal delves into the intense narrative of Parthu, a man whose life is disrupted when he is falsely implicated in the murder of an IAS officer. The story unfolds in the late 1990s, showcasing Parthu's struggle to survive inside a prison dominated by corruption and violence. As he navigates the dangerous world behind bars, he crosses paths with Siga, a notorious inmate feared for his brutal tendencies. The film raises questions about the justice system and the reformative purpose of prisons.
RJ Balaji stars as Parthu, while Selvaraghavan takes on the role of Siga. The ensemble cast includes Saniya Iyappan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Karunas, Balaji Sakthivel, Sharaf U Dheen, and Samuel Abiola Robinson. The film has been co-written by director Sidharth Vishwanath, Tamizh Prabha, and Ashwin Ravichandran. Cinematography has been handled by Prince Anderson, with music composed by Christo Xavier.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement