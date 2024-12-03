The Tamil crime thriller Sorgavaasal, directed by Sidharth Vishwanath, was released in theatres on November 29, 2024. The film, produced by Swipe Right Studios in association with Think Studios, features RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan in pivotal roles. Set against a backdrop of corruption and prison brutality, the film explores the life of an innocent man wrongfully accused and incarcerated. Following its theatrical run, the film is reportedly set to debut on an OTT platform, giving fans another opportunity to watch the gripping drama from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Sorgavaasal

Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for Sorgavaasal. While the official OTT release date is yet to be confirmed, the film is said to be available on the OTT platform soon. Moreover, the movie is reported to be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Viewers can stay tuned to Netflix for updates on the streaming schedule of this highly anticipated Tamil movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sorgavaasal

The trailer of Sorgavaasal delves into the intense narrative of Parthu, a man whose life is disrupted when he is falsely implicated in the murder of an IAS officer. The story unfolds in the late 1990s, showcasing Parthu's struggle to survive inside a prison dominated by corruption and violence. As he navigates the dangerous world behind bars, he crosses paths with Siga, a notorious inmate feared for his brutal tendencies. The film raises questions about the justice system and the reformative purpose of prisons.

Cast and Crew of Sorgavaasal

RJ Balaji stars as Parthu, while Selvaraghavan takes on the role of Siga. The ensemble cast includes Saniya Iyappan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Karunas, Balaji Sakthivel, Sharaf U Dheen, and Samuel Abiola Robinson. The film has been co-written by director Sidharth Vishwanath, Tamizh Prabha, and Ashwin Ravichandran. Cinematography has been handled by Prince Anderson, with music composed by Christo Xavier.