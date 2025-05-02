Technology News
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme has launched a third colour variant of the Narzo 80 Pro 5G that was unveiled in April.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 May 2025 20:04 IST
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G boasts a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based realme UI 6.0
  • Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera unit
  • It was launched in India in April
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is now available in a new finish in India. The handset was launched in April in the country alongside Realme Narzo 80x 5G with two colour options — Racing Green and Speed Silver. The new colour variant was introduced as part of Realme's seventh anniversary celebrations. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging support.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Variant Price in India

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 22,499 for the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively. The Nitro Orange colour option has been launched in India to mark the company's seventh anniversary.

The company is offering a coupon discount of Rs. 1,000, which will bring the effective price of the 8GB and 12GB memory variants down to Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. The latest colour variant of Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is up for grabs via the Realme India website and Amazon. 

The new colour variant will be available alongside the Racing Green and Speed Silver colour options that have been available in India since the phone's debut in April.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,392 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 4500nits peak brightness. It runs on a 4nm Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage

The handset has a dual rear camera unit that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Narzo 80 Pro 5G has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It is claimed to have military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 65W reverse charging support.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Price, Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Nitro Orange Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
