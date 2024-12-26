Technology News
English Edition

Rathnam Hindi Dub Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Rathnam Hindi dubbed version is now available to watch on Amazon Prime, offering action fans a gripping cinematic experience

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2024 22:16 IST
Rathnam Hindi Dub Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Rathnam is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Highlights
  • Rathnam Hindi dub released on Amazon Prime Video
  • Vishal's powerful performance in Rathnam Hindi version
  • Action-packed film Rathnam now available for streaming
Advertisement

The Tamil-language action drama Rathnam, directed by Hari and starring Vishal, has made its way to Hindi-speaking audiences. The Hindi dubbed version of the film is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, as per a recent announcement shared on X (formerly Twitter). The movie, released theatrically on April 26, 2024, has already garnered attention for its intense narrative, powerful performances and gripping soundtrack. The film was released on OTT in Tamil earlier this year, and now, with a Hindi-dubbed release, it will reach a larger audience.

When and Where to Watch Rathnam

The Hindi dub of Rathnam can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. After its digital debut in Tamil on the platform on May 23, 2024, the Hindi version has now been added to expand its reach among a wider audience. A tweet confirmed it form the platform's official channel X.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rathnam

The trailer for Rathnam teased a high-octane drama revolving around the titular character, played by Vishal, who seeks justice against his family's oppressors. The narrative follows Rathnam, a henchman who uncovers dark truths about his family's past while protecting a medical student, Malliga, portrayed by Priya Bhavani Shankar in a dual role as the protagonist's love interest and his late mother. With revenge, family dynamics, and morality at its core, the film delves into themes of sacrifice and redemption.

Cast and Crew of Rathnam

Rathnam features Vishal in the lead role, supported by Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu. Directed by Hari, the film was produced under the banners of Stone Bench Films, Zee Studios, and Invenio Origin. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music, which received significant acclaim, with tracks like “Vaarai Rathnam” becoming instant hits.

Reception of Rathnam

Upon its theatrical release, Rathnam received mixed reviews. While critics praised Vishal's performance and the engaging score by Devi Sri Prasad, the screenplay's pacing and graphic violence were points of contention. The film managed to achieve moderate success at the box office, reportedly earning an estimated ₹60 crore.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rathnam, Vishal, Hindi Dub, Amazon Prime Video, Action Drama, Tamil Film, Streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller
Astronauts on ISS Share Christmas Cheer with Floating Candy Canes and Festivities
Rathnam Hindi Dub Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version Confirmed to Launch in January
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and More
  3. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, Poco F7 Key Specifications Surface Online
  4. You Can Now Apply New AR Effects and Scan Documents on WhatsApp for iOS
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Debuts With Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Features
  6. Oppo Find N5 or OnePlus Open 2 May Launch Earlier Than Expected
  7. Astronauts celebrate Christmas in space with festive fun and meaningful messages
  8. Oppo Find X8 Mini Could Launch Alongside Find X8 Ultra
  9. Asus to Unveil New Zenbook at CES 2025; to Be 'World's Lightest' Copilot+ PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Gold-Sulfur Complex Found to Play Crucial Role in Gold Deposit Formation
  2. First Perentie Lizards Hatched at Los Angeles Zoo: A Major Breeding Milestone
  3. Study Reveals Genetic and Linguistic Roots of Indo-European Populations
  4. Australopithecus Afarensis' Limited Running Speed Unveiled in 3D Simulation Study
  5. Thunderstorms May Skew Ultra-High-Energy Gamma Ray Measurements, Experts Warn
  6. Sub Inspector Yugandhar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Rathnam Hindi Dub Now Available on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Bhairathi Ranagal OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Shiva Rajkumar's Action Thriller
  9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date: Kartik Aaryan's Horror-Comedy Arrives on Netflix
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Tipped; Camera Features Leaked Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »