The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Tyler Perry's upcoming film The Six Triple Eight highlights the extraordinary contributions of the only Women's Army Corps unit of colour during World War II. Scheduled to stream on Netflix on December 20, the film chronicles the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, who overcame racial discrimination and challenging conditions to ensure millions of delayed mail items reached American troops. Featuring Kerry Washington as Captain Charity Adams, the project shines a light on a significant yet overlooked chapter of history.

When and Where to Watch The Six Triple Eight

The film will premiere in select cinemas on December 6 before its global release on Netflix on December 20.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Six Triple Eight

The film follows the 6888th Battalion, a group of 855 women tasked with clearing a massive backlog of mail intended for U.S. soldiers stationed in Europe. Despite being given six months to complete the task, the women accomplished their mission in under 90 days. The trailer features Kerry Washington as Captain Charity Adams, rallying her team to defy expectations, declaring, “We have the most to prove.” It captures their determination and the emotional weight of reuniting families through letters amidst the war.

Cast and Crew of The Six Triple Eight

The Six Triple Eight features a notable ensemble cast, including Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, and Susan Sarandon. Directed and written by Tyler Perry, the film was produced by Perry alongside Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, and others. Diane Warren and Debbie Allen contributed to the film's soundtrack and choreography, adding depth to the storytelling.