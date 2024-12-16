Technology News
English Edition

The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight will stream on Netflix on 20 December with Kerry Washington in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 December 2024 15:48 IST
The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix India

The film will debut in select cinemas on December 6 and globally release on Netflix on December 20.

Highlights
  • The Six Triple Eight streaming on Netflix from December 20, 2024
  • Kerry Washington leads as Captain Charity Adams in the WWII story
  • Tyler Perry directed the film inspired by the 6888th Postal Battalion
Advertisement

Tyler Perry's upcoming film The Six Triple Eight highlights the extraordinary contributions of the only Women's Army Corps unit of colour during World War II. Scheduled to stream on Netflix on December 20, the film chronicles the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, who overcame racial discrimination and challenging conditions to ensure millions of delayed mail items reached American troops. Featuring Kerry Washington as Captain Charity Adams, the project shines a light on a significant yet overlooked chapter of history.

When and Where to Watch The Six Triple Eight

The film will premiere in select cinemas on December 6 before its global release on Netflix on December 20.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Six Triple Eight

The film follows the 6888th Battalion, a group of 855 women tasked with clearing a massive backlog of mail intended for U.S. soldiers stationed in Europe. Despite being given six months to complete the task, the women accomplished their mission in under 90 days. The trailer features Kerry Washington as Captain Charity Adams, rallying her team to defy expectations, declaring, “We have the most to prove.” It captures their determination and the emotional weight of reuniting families through letters amidst the war.

Cast and Crew of The Six Triple Eight

The Six Triple Eight features a notable ensemble cast, including Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, and Susan Sarandon. Directed and written by Tyler Perry, the film was produced by Perry alongside Nicole Avant, Angi Bones, and others. Diane Warren and Debbie Allen contributed to the film's soundtrack and choreography, adding depth to the storytelling.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tyler Perry, The Six Triple Eight, Kerry Washington, WWII movie, Netflix original, 6888th Battalion, military history, historical drama, The Six Triple Eight trailer
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report
Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung May Launch Galaxy S25 Series at Its Unpacked Event on This Date
  2. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display Launched in India: See Price
  3. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  4. Apple's AirTag 2 to Come With Improved Ultrawide-Band Chip: Mark Gurman
  5. A Foldable iPhone May Debut in 2026: Report
  6. Oppo Find X8 Ultra's Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Might Bring the New AI-Powered Bixby
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta's Motivo AI Model Could Deliver More Lifelike Digital Avatars: Here's How it Works
  2. Space Junk Crisis: Experts Call for Immediate Action to Avoid Orbital Disaster
  3. The Six Triple Eight OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Astrobiologists Create Framework to Study Extraterrestrial Life Evolution
  5. HDMI 2.2 Standard With Improved Bandwidth to Be Unveiled at CES 2025: Report
  6. Apple's AR Smart Glasses Could Be ‘3 to 5 Years’ Away Due to Ongoing Challenges: Report
  7. Oppo Find N5 Moniker, Features Officially Teased; Key Specifications Tipped
  8. NASA Eyes Innovative Strategies for Mars Exploration Success by 2044
  9. Lava Blaze Duo 5G With 1.58-Inch Rear Display, Dimensity 7025 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Moto E15 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »