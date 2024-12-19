Swipe Crime OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The release date for the web series "Swipe Crime" has been officially announced. Scheduled to stream on Amazon MX Player, the show features a talented cast, including Rishab Chadha, Mugdha Agarwal, Sanyam Sharma, Riya Deepsi, Faisal Malik and Rajesh Sharma. Directed by Harsh Mainra, the series takes viewers into a gripping narrative of college life entangled with a sinister digital scam. The recently released trailer offers a compelling glimpse into the storyline, with its premiere set for December 20, 2024 on the popular streaming platform.

When and Where to Watch Swipe Crime

"Swipe Crime" will premiere exclusively on Amazon MX Player on December 20, 2024. The platform unveiled the trailer today, raising excitement for this gripping series. With its digital-first approach, the show promises to be a thrilling addition to the platform's roster of content.

Official Trailer and Plot of Swipe Crime

The official trailer of "Swipe Crime" introduces a close group of students navigating their first year of college. Characters such as Vidhan, Brian, Rounak, Simran, and Mahima are introduced, portraying both lighthearted friendships and tech-savvy pursuits. The story takes a dark turn when an internet fraud leads to a senior student's tragic suicide, propelling the characters into a web of deceit. While Vidhan and his friends unknowingly find themselves entangled in a criminal network during a software project, another student, Vicky, driven by loss, embarks on an investigation to uncover the truth. The series delves into themes of grief, loyalty, and the sinister side of digital connectivity.

Cast and Crew of Swipe Crime

The series boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Rishab Chadha, Mugdha Agarwal, Sanyam Sharma, Riya Deepsi, Faisal Malik, and Rajesh Sharma. Harsh Mainra serves as the director, while the screenplay and dialogues have also been penned by him. Producers Prashant Shinde, Jyoti Chouhan, and Harsh Mainra collaborated with writers Ritika Chouhan and Nilesh Pal to bring this narrative to life.