Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update

Nothing OS 3.0 will come to the Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus and CMF Phone 1 users by early 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 December 2024 20:30 IST
Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Nothing OS 3.0 update comes with improved Pop-Up view

Highlights
  • The Countdown Widget will be available via the Nothing Widget app
  • Shared Widgets are currently only supported across Nothing devices
  • The Nothing OS 3.0 brings refined Pop-up view, improved typography
Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a are receiving an update to Nothing OS 3.0, which is based on Android 15. This release will come to other smartphones from the London-based OEM by early 2025. Nothing OS 3.0 is based on Android 15 and comes with new features and multiple software improvements. Tthe company has also released the native Nothing Gallery app, as part of the update. Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, while the Phone 2a runs on Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 on top.

Nothing OS 3.0 Phased Rollout for Phone 2, Phone 2a Begins

The stable version of the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update is rolling out to Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a users globally, the company revealed in an X post. Users can go to Settings > System Update on their Phone 2 and Phone 2a devices to download the update. If you do not see the update available on your handset yet, it may arrive in a few days. The stable version of the Nothing OS 3.0 will come to all users staggered, across devices and regions, by the end of 2024.

The Nothing OS 3.0 stable update will eventually be extended to other Nothing-branded and other sub-brand smartphones. It is confirmed to be released for Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus and CMF Phone 1 users in early 2025.

Shared Widgets — currently only supported across Nothing devices — were introduced with the Nothing OS 3.0 update. The feature now allows users to share Photo Widgets (square) and the company is developing support for sharing other widgets as well. 

Nothing has also teased a Countdown Widget with the Nothing OS 3.0 update, which will be available on Google Play via the Nothing Widgets app later this month. It introduces the AI-powered Smart Drawer, which allows users to automatically categorise their apps into folders.

Among the developments that the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0 brings are enhanced Quick Settings, refined Pop-up view, improved Typography as well as visual and performance updates. The company also released the native Nothing Gallery app which has features like advanced search and improved editing tools like filters, markup and suggestions.

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Nothing OS 3.0, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Gallery, Nothing, Android 15, Nothing OS 3.0 stable
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Marvel Rivals, NetEase's Free-to-Play Superhero Shooter, Reaches 20 Million Players Within 11 Days of Launch

Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a Get Android 15-Based Nothing OS 3.0 Update
