Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a are receiving an update to Nothing OS 3.0, which is based on Android 15. This release will come to other smartphones from the London-based OEM by early 2025. Nothing OS 3.0 is based on Android 15 and comes with new features and multiple software improvements. Tthe company has also released the native Nothing Gallery app, as part of the update. Notably, the Nothing Phone 2 was launched with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, while the Phone 2a runs on Android 14 with Nothing OS 2.5 on top.

Nothing OS 3.0 Phased Rollout for Phone 2, Phone 2a Begins

The stable version of the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 update is rolling out to Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 2a users globally, the company revealed in an X post. Users can go to Settings > System Update on their Phone 2 and Phone 2a devices to download the update. If you do not see the update available on your handset yet, it may arrive in a few days. The stable version of the Nothing OS 3.0 will come to all users staggered, across devices and regions, by the end of 2024.

The Nothing OS 3.0 stable update will eventually be extended to other Nothing-branded and other sub-brand smartphones. It is confirmed to be released for Nothing Phone 1, Phone 2a Plus and CMF Phone 1 users in early 2025.

Shared Widgets — currently only supported across Nothing devices — were introduced with the Nothing OS 3.0 update. The feature now allows users to share Photo Widgets (square) and the company is developing support for sharing other widgets as well.

Nothing has also teased a Countdown Widget with the Nothing OS 3.0 update, which will be available on Google Play via the Nothing Widgets app later this month. It introduces the AI-powered Smart Drawer, which allows users to automatically categorise their apps into folders.

Among the developments that the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0 brings are enhanced Quick Settings, refined Pop-up view, improved Typography as well as visual and performance updates. The company also released the native Nothing Gallery app which has features like advanced search and improved editing tools like filters, markup and suggestions.