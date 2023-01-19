That ‘90s Show, the sequel to the popular series That ‘70s Show, is now streaming on Netflix in India and globally. The first season of the new show has been released with all 10 episodes already available to stream on the service. The new series takes place two decades after the original show, which aired from 1998 to 2006 for eight seasons, and had an episode count of 200. Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman in That ‘70s Show, reprise their roles as the caretakers of a new bunch of teenagers spending time in their basement, as before.

The sitcom focuses on a new lead character Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda. The daughter of original characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon), Leia visits her paternal grandparents Kitty and Red Forman in the summer of 1995. Initially planning to stay for a few days, she chooses to extend her visit to Point Place, Wisconsin for the rest of the summer, while her grandparents are happy to play host — and caretakers — to a fresh new bunch of teenagers, just like in That ‘70s Show.

The show also features Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel), who is the son of original characters Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis). Other characters in the show include Gwen Runck (Ashley Aufderheide), Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and Nikki (Sam Morelos). That ‘90s Show also features guest appearances from original characters, played by cast members from the original series, including Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong, and Don Stark.

This isn't the first time Netflix has attempted to resurrect an old favourite show from decades ago; an earlier example is Fuller House, which released in 2016 and is the sequel to Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995. With That ‘90s Show, Netflix will hope to appeal to nostalgic fans of the older series, which built the careers of many of its original cast including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

