Tecno Phantom Vision V, the high-end foldable handset said to be in development by the Chinese smartphone brand, could reportedly be launched in the future. The handset is yet to be officially confirmed by the company owned by Transsion Holdings, but some high-resolution concept renders and a video of the phone have leaked online, showing a new rollable sliding screen. The purported Tecno Phantom Vision V handset looks like a smartphone when folded, but expands to offer a tablet-sized display.

The concept renders and video of the alleged Tecno Phantom Vision V foldable smartphone were shared by GSMArena, showing off the front and rear panel of the purported handset. As per the leaked images, it has a foldable display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The phone appears to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup. Below the camera unit, the handset is shown to have a small display known as a reverse-side back cover that shows notifications, reminders, and an always-on display clock.

The renders show the Techno Phantom Vision V with rounded corners and a large inner display. It is shown to have a similar design language to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Vivo X Fold+. As previously mentioned, it looks like a smartphone when folded and can be "expanded" to medium-size tablet.

According to the report, the inner display of the Techno Phantom Vision V can be further expanded up to 10.1 inches by rolling it out. The display reportedly comprises 11 functional layers and the smartphone has an "aerospace-grade" titanium body. It is seen with almost no crease, but it is worth noting that these are leaked concept renders of the device.

Tecno has not shared any information on the Tecno Phantom Vision V. However, it is expected to take on foldable phones released last year, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Oppo Find N and Motorola Razr 2022, as per the report.

