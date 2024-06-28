Technology News

Top OTT Releases This Week: Sharmajee Ki Beti, The Bear Season 3, Aavesham, and More

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachahn starrer Kalki 2898 AD is the biggest theatrical release this week.

Written by Vaibhavi Mishra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 June 2024 23:14 IST
Top OTT Releases This Week: Sharmajee Ki Beti, The Bear Season 3, Aavesham, and More

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Sharmajee ki Beti explores various nuances of womanhood

Highlights
  • Elizabeth Banks’s hilarious crime thriller Cocaine Bear is now available
  • Bridgerton Season 3 is the most watched [English] TV show on Netflix glob
  • New episodes are out for Anurag Kashyap's Bad Cop and The Boys Season 4
This week, among the Indian originals, we have anthology-style drama Sharmajee Ki Beti and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's hilarious murder mystery Rautu Ka Raaz. The former focuses on the challenges that women of different age groups face. At the same time, the latter introduces us to a funny murder mystery.

Amongst the post-theatrical releases, we have A24's action-packed Civil War, set in a dystopian future where America is under a dangerous civil war. We also have Aavesham, a funny saga where we see Fahadh Faasil as a bizarre gangster helping three collegegoers.

Those looking for a critic-certified pick can go for Hulu's The Bear on Hotstar, which has also been renewed for a third season. The show has been time and again praised for its writing and nuanced performances and offers a perfect platter of humour and drama.

Documentary and music enthusiasts could go for Prime Video's I Am: Celine Dione, an emotional account of the Canadian singer's tryst with stiff person syndrome, an autoimmune neuro disorder which causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Some other binge-worthy options are animated sci-fi WondLa, teenage drama That '90s Show's second season, and Zac Efron's rom-com A Family Affair.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Here are the top OTT releases of the week that we recommend for your weekend binge-watching marathon.

Sharmajee Ki Beti

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

Sharmajee Ki Beti is a heartfelt ode to women and femininity, as it gives a peek into the lives of three middle-aged and two teenage “Sharma women”.

In the film, we are introduced to a working mother (Sakshi Tanwar) who is trying to balance the roles of a mother and a teacher. We also have her constantly complaining teenage daughter (Vanshika Taparia) who is desperately waiting to get her periods, a lonely housewife (Divya Dutta) who is having a hard time adjusting to the fast-paced city of Mumbai, her nerd daughter (Arista Mehta), and their neighbour (Saiyami Kher) Tanvi, an aspiring cricketer whose boyfriend's fragile masculinity gets threatened with her achievements.

Through these stories, we explore the various prejudices and challenges that women battle daily. Although full of cliches, the film makes for a decent watch. Tahira Kashyap directs.

The Bear Season 3

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

The Bear won big time at the Emmys and the Golden Globe Awards last year. The series follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world who returns to his hometown after a personal tragedy and decides to run his failing family-owned sandwich shop, The Beef. In the previous two seasons, we see Carmy give the venture his all. In this season, we see him try harder to establish the Beef into a fine dining melting pot. The stakes are higher than ever.

My Lady Jane

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

If you are a history buff, chances are you know about Lady Jane Grey, the English noblewoman who was crowned the Queen of England in 1553 for nine days and then beheaded.

Prime Video's latest historical fiction, My Lady Jane, re-imagines the infamous event and gives an account of how things would have turned out had Lady Jane (Emily Bader) not died. We see her battle through rivalries, regicidal maniacs, and swordfights, and live her happily ever after.

The eight-episode-long series is available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, French, Spanish, Dutch, and other international languages.

Rautu Ka Raaz

When: Now Streaming

Where: Zee5

Rautu Ki Beli is a quaint village in Mussoorie which hasn't seen a murder in over a decade. So, when a warden of the region's blind school dies mysteriously, and the possibility of a murder pops up, the local police department – that'd be SHO Deepak Negi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and his laidback team – get more excited than ever. As the officers put on their Sherlock Homes hats, an intriguing investigation begins.

Aavesham (Hindi Version)

When: Now Streaming

Where: Hotstar

Malayalam cinema has lately been in the cinephile's spotlight, attracting multi-lingual audiences. The latest headline from the industry is Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham, touted as a fun masala movie. The film follows three boys who have just been admitted into a prestigious engineering college in Bangalore. As they get into bad books of their seniors and have an ugly fight, the trio decides to seek help from a local eccentric gangster called Ranga to seek revenge. The rest of the film follows Ranga's colourful tactics, strange behaviour, and yet heart-winning personality. The original Malayalam version is available to stream on Prime Video.

Fancy Dance

When: Now Streaming

Where: Apple TV

Apple TV's latest is an intense tear-jerker with a moving storyline. Jax (Lily Gladstone), a former drug dealer, has been taking care of her niece Roki (Isabel DeRoy-Olson) after her sister went missing. The two have developed a beautiful bond over time, which has changed Jax.

Things take an ugly turn when the authorities run a background check on Jax and threaten to shift Roki's custody to her grandfather. Shaken by core, Jax decides to take Roki along with her illegally on a frantic search for her mother while helping Roki prepare for the upcoming powwow ( a festive gathering).

Civil War

When: Now Streaming

Where: Prime Video

The United States is under a (fictionalised) civil war in a dystopian future where secessionist movements have fractured the States into multiple factions. The President isn't ready to step back and has ordered a shoot-on-sight for journalists.

As the rebels plot to take down the White House, a few war journalists head onto a dangerous journey from New York City to Washington, D.C., for an exclusive interview with the beleaguered President.

Civil War is A24's most expensive film till date and the second-highest-grossing film after the Academy Award winner Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022).

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Sharmajee Ki Beti

  • Release Date 28 June 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Parvin Dabas, Sharib Hashmi, Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Ravjeet Singh, Sushant Ghadge, Tripti Sahu, Guneet Wahan
  • Director
    Tahira Kashyap Khurrana
  • Producer
    Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal
The Bear Season 3

The Bear Season 3

  • Release Date 27 June 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas
  • Director
    Christopher Storer, Duccio Fabbri, Ayo Edebiri, Joanna Calo
  • Producer
    Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Christopher Storer, Matty Matheson, Josh Senior
My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane

  • Release Date 27 June 2024
  • Genre Comedy, History
  • Cast
    Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, Jordan Peters, Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Dominic Cooper, Jim Broadbent, Will Keen, Kate O'Flynn, Máiréad Tyers, Isabella Brownson, Robyn Betteridge
  • Director
    Jamie Babbit, Stefan Schwartz
  • Producer
    Meredith Glynn, Gemma Burgess, Sarah Bradshaw, Jamie Babbit, Laurie Macdonald, Walter F. Parkes, Paula McBreen
Rautu Ka Raaz

Rautu Ka Raaz

  • Release Date 28 June 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime
  • Cast
    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari, Narayani Shastri
  • Director
    Anand Surapur
  • Producer
    Umesh Bansal, Shariq Patel, Chintu Srivastava, Anand Surapur
Aavesham

Aavesham

  • Release Date 11 April 2024
  • Language Malayalam
  • Genre Action, Comedy
  • Cast
    Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shahnavaz, Sajin Gopu, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan, Neeraja Rajendran, Pramod Veliyanad, Krishna Kumar, Freestyle Krishna
  • Director
    Jithu Madhavan
  • Producer
    Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed, Fahadh Faasil
Fancy Dance

Fancy Dance

  • Release Date 28 June 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy Olson, Ryan Begay, Shea Whigham, Audrey Wasilewski, Dennis Newman, Justin Russell, Logan Smith
  • Director
    Erica Tremblay
  • Producer
    Deidre Backs, Erica Tremblay, Heather Rae, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Tommy Oliver
Civil War

Civil War

  • Release Date 26 June 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, Nick Offerman, Karl Glusman, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonica T. Gibbs
  • Director
    Alex Garland
  • Producer
    Gregory Goodman, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich
Cocaine Bear
Cocaine Bear

  • Release Date 24 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, Ray Liotta, Matthew Rhys, Scott Seiss, Kahyun Kim, Shane Connellan
  • Director
    Elizabeth Banks
  • Producer
    Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Aditya Sood, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Brian Duffield
WondLa

WondLa

  • Release Date 28 June 2024
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Jeanine Mason, Teri Hatcher, Brad Garrett, Gary Anthony Williams, Chiké Okonkwo, D. C. Douglas, Alan Tudyk
  • Director
    Andrew L. Schmidt, Philip Pignotti, Lawrence Gong
  • Producer
    John Lasseter, Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Bobs Gannaway
That &#039;90s Show Season 2

That '90s Show Season 2

  • Release Date 27 June 2024
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos
  • Producer
    Gregg Mettler, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Lindsey Turner, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, Gail Mancuso
A Family Affair

A Family Affair

  • Release Date 28 June 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates
  • Director
    Richard LaGravenese
  • Producer
    Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Alyssa Altman
I Am: Celine Dion

I Am: Celine Dion

  • Release Date 25 June 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary, Musical
  • Cast
    Céline Dion
  • Director
    Irene Taylor
  • Producer
    Julie Begey Seureau, Stacy Lorts, Tom Mackay, Irene Taylor
Bad Cop

Bad Cop

  • Release Date 21 June 2024
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, Anupam K. Sinha, Subham Sharma, Shatrughan Kumar, Aishwarya Sushmita, Saurabh Sachdeva
  • Director
    Aditya Datt
  • Producer
    Sushmitha Shetty
The Boys Season 4

The Boys Season 4

  • Release Date 13 June 2024
  • Genre Action, Comedy, Crime
  • Cast
    Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell
  • Director
    Philip Sgriccia, Frederick E.O. Toye, Eric Kripke, Catriona McKenzie, Shana Stein
  • Producer
    Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, jason Netter
Bridgerton Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3

  • Release Date 16 May 2024
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, Rupert Young
  • Producer
    Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Chris Van Dusen, Julie Anne Robinson, Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, Sarah Dollard
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD

  • Release Date 27 June 2024
  • Language Telugu, Hindi
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan
  • Director
    Nag Ashwin
  • Producer
    C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt
Top OTT Releases This Week: Sharmajee Ki Beti, The Bear Season 3, Aavesham, and More
