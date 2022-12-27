Technology News

Netflix January 2023 Releases: Mission Majnu, Fauda, Vikings: Valhalla, and More

Alongside Trial by Fire, Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld, and Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Karishma Sharma | Updated: 27 December 2022
Netflix January 2023 Releases: Mission Majnu, Fauda, Vikings: Valhalla, and More

Photo Credit: Netflix/RSVP Movies

Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu

  • Mission Majnu release date is January 20 on Netflix
  • Fauda season 4 is also out January 20 on Netflix
  • Vikings: Valhalla season 2 arrives January 12 on Netflix

Netflix has announced only two originals from India for January 2023 as yet. Sidharth Malhotra plays an undercover Indian spy in the 1970s in Mission Majnu, who's sent across the border on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. Originally designed to be a theatrical release, Mission Majnu was sold off to Netflix earlier in December. Timed for Republic Day, Mission Majnu is out January 20, 2023, on Netflix. The other Indian Netflix original in January, Trial by Fire, follows a grief-stricken couple's (Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande) struggle for justice as they navigate the loss of their kids. It's based on the real-life 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire in New Delhi. All episodes of Trial by Fire drop on January 13, 2023, on Netflix.

The first month of the new year has a third Netflix original about India. (It's a British production otherwise.) Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld follows the battle between police and organised crime through the 1990s on the city's streets. Featuring interviews with the officers and “encounter specialists” who were involved in the fight, it paints a picture of D-Company, the Dawood Ibrahim-controlled syndicate that ran drugs, extortion, racketeering, and even terrorism to hold then-Bombay in a bulldog grip. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld releases January 6, 2023, on Netflix.

Internationally, we've Christian Bale playing a former police detective in 1830s suburban New York, where he investigates a series of murders with the help of young academy cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Yes, that's exactly who you're thinking. Based on the 2003 novel of the same name, The Pale Blue Eye streams January 6, 2023, on Netflix. Over in long-form content, Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn returns with Scandi-noir thriller Copenhagen Cowboy — on January 5, 2023 — wherein a woman with supernatural powers (Angela Bundalovic) seeks revenge after a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm.

There are also a couple of major returning series in January 2023. The hit Israeli thriller Fauda returns for its fourth season, with Doron Kavillio (Lior Raz) grappling with the death of a colleague as he navigates a new deadly mission into Lebanon. After premiering in Israel back in July, Fauda season 4 arrives in its entirety on Netflix January 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the brave trio return in the second season of Vikings: Valhalla that picks up briefly after the tragic fall of Kattegat. On the run in Scandinavia, they must survive outside of their fjords comfort zone. All episodes of Vikings: Valhalla season 2 are out January 12, 2023, on Netflix.

vikings valhalla season 2 vikings valhalla season 2 netflix

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson in Vikings: Valhalla season 2
Photo Credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix

The start of the new year has a few interesting documentaries in store as well. The makers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are taking to the world of tennis with Break Point, where they travel alongside some of the world's most talented tennis players — from Casper Rudd to Nick Kyrgios, and from Iga Swiatek to Stefanos Tsitsipas — as they compete across Grand Slams. The likes of Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, and John McEnroe will offer insights into life on tour. Split into halves, the 10-episode Break Point premieres January 13, 2023, with the second half due in June 2023.

At the end of the month, actress-model Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances, and infamous sex tape scandal in her own words, through personal video and diaries. The intimate and investigative two-hour Pamela, a love story is out January 31, 2023, on Netflix. And lastly, Emmy-winner Joe Berlinger follows the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history worth $64 billion (about Rs. 5,29,065 crore). The limited series Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is available January 4, 2023, on Netflix.

Netflix January 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in January 2023. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

January 1, New Year's Day
Cult of Chucky
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Hajime no Ippo: Season 1: The Fighting!
The Incredible Hulk (1977)
Kaleidoscope: Limited Series
Lady Voyeur: Season 1
Monster: Season 1
Mousa
Old Enough!: Season 1
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2

January 2
Side Dish: Season 1

January 4
Half Brothers
How I Became a Gangster
The Lying Life of Adults: Season 1
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
Leligar
Stealing Raden Saleh
Woman of the Dead: Season 1

January 6
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye
Pressure Cooker: Season 1
The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

January 7
Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist: Season 1

January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11
Noise
Sexify: Season 2

January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

January 13
Break Point: Season 1
Dog Gone
Sky Rojo: Season 3
Trial by Fire
The Wait

January 15, Pongal
The Croods: A New Age

January 16
Quartet: Season 1

January 19
Alkhallat+
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
That '90s Show: Season 1
Women at War: Limited Series

January 20
Bake Squad: Season 2
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda: Season 4
JUNG_E
Mission Majnu
Represent: Season 1
Şahmaran: Season 1
Shanty Town: Season 1

January 23
Narvik

January 25
Against the Ropes: Season 1

January 26, Republic Day
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

January 27
Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2
Lockwood & Co.: Season 1
The Snow Girl: Season 1
You People

January 30
Princess Power: Season 1

January 31
Cunk On Earth: Season 1
Pamela, a love story

January TBA
Physical: 100: Season 1

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna
  • Director
    Shantanu Bagchi
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, Garima Mehta
Trial By Fire

Trial By Fire

  • Release Date 13 January 2023
  • Genre History
  • Cast
    Rajshri Deshpande, Abhay Deol, Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, Shilpa Shukla, Shardul Bharadwaj
  • Director
    Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

  • Release Date 6 January 2023
  • Language Hindi, English
  • Genre Documentary
  • Director
    Francis Longhurst, Raaghav Dar
  • Producer
    Morgan Matthews, Sophie Jones
The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye

  • Release Date 6 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Horror, Mystery
  • Cast
    Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Keel Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Heim, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan, Robert Duvall
  • Director
    Scott Cooper
  • Producer
    Scott Cooper, Christian Bale, John Lesher, Tyler Thompson
Vikings: Valhalla Season 2

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2

  • Release Date 12 January 2023
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes
  • Producer
    Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Niels Arden Oplev, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri, Mark Murdoch, Cáit Collins
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

  • Release Date 1 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Crime
  • Cast
    Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Rosaline Elbay, Peter Mark Kendall, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza
  • Director
    Mairzee Almas, Everardo Gout, José Padilha
  • Producer
    Eric Garcia, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, Russell Fine
That &#039;90s Show

That '90s Show

  • Release Date 19 January 2023
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith
  • Director
    Gail Mancuso
  • Producer
    Bonnie Turner, Terry Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Marcy Carsey, Jessica Goldstein, Chrissy Pietrosh, Mandy Summers, Tom Werner
