Netflix has announced only two originals from India for January 2023 as yet. Sidharth Malhotra plays an undercover Indian spy in the 1970s in Mission Majnu, who's sent across the border on a deadly mission to expose a covert nuclear weapons program in the heart of Pakistan. Originally designed to be a theatrical release, Mission Majnu was sold off to Netflix earlier in December. Timed for Republic Day, Mission Majnu is out January 20, 2023, on Netflix. The other Indian Netflix original in January, Trial by Fire, follows a grief-stricken couple's (Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande) struggle for justice as they navigate the loss of their kids. It's based on the real-life 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire in New Delhi. All episodes of Trial by Fire drop on January 13, 2023, on Netflix.

The first month of the new year has a third Netflix original about India. (It's a British production otherwise.) Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld follows the battle between police and organised crime through the 1990s on the city's streets. Featuring interviews with the officers and “encounter specialists” who were involved in the fight, it paints a picture of D-Company, the Dawood Ibrahim-controlled syndicate that ran drugs, extortion, racketeering, and even terrorism to hold then-Bombay in a bulldog grip. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld releases January 6, 2023, on Netflix.

Internationally, we've Christian Bale playing a former police detective in 1830s suburban New York, where he investigates a series of murders with the help of young academy cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). Yes, that's exactly who you're thinking. Based on the 2003 novel of the same name, The Pale Blue Eye streams January 6, 2023, on Netflix. Over in long-form content, Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn returns with Scandi-noir thriller Copenhagen Cowboy — on January 5, 2023 — wherein a woman with supernatural powers (Angela Bundalovic) seeks revenge after a lifetime of being sold as a human good luck charm.

There are also a couple of major returning series in January 2023. The hit Israeli thriller Fauda returns for its fourth season, with Doron Kavillio (Lior Raz) grappling with the death of a colleague as he navigates a new deadly mission into Lebanon. After premiering in Israel back in July, Fauda season 4 arrives in its entirety on Netflix January 20, 2023. Meanwhile, the brave trio return in the second season of Vikings: Valhalla that picks up briefly after the tragic fall of Kattegat. On the run in Scandinavia, they must survive outside of their fjords comfort zone. All episodes of Vikings: Valhalla season 2 are out January 12, 2023, on Netflix.

Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson in Vikings: Valhalla season 2

Photo Credit: Bernard Walsh/Netflix

The start of the new year has a few interesting documentaries in store as well. The makers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are taking to the world of tennis with Break Point, where they travel alongside some of the world's most talented tennis players — from Casper Rudd to Nick Kyrgios, and from Iga Swiatek to Stefanos Tsitsipas — as they compete across Grand Slams. The likes of Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, and John McEnroe will offer insights into life on tour. Split into halves, the 10-episode Break Point premieres January 13, 2023, with the second half due in June 2023.

At the end of the month, actress-model Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances, and infamous sex tape scandal in her own words, through personal video and diaries. The intimate and investigative two-hour Pamela, a love story is out January 31, 2023, on Netflix. And lastly, Emmy-winner Joe Berlinger follows the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history worth $64 billion (about Rs. 5,29,065 crore). The limited series Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street is available January 4, 2023, on Netflix.

Netflix January 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix India in January 2023. We've marked Netflix Original titles in bold.

You can learn more about upcoming Netflix titles — Indian movies, international movies, and TV series — at our entertainment hub. Tap the Netflix button to filter out other titles.

January 1, New Year's Day

Cult of Chucky

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Hajime no Ippo: Season 1: The Fighting!

The Incredible Hulk (1977)

Kaleidoscope: Limited Series

Lady Voyeur: Season 1

Monster: Season 1

Mousa

Old Enough!: Season 1

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2

January 2

Side Dish: Season 1

January 4

Half Brothers

How I Became a Gangster

The Lying Life of Adults: Season 1

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy: Season 1

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2

Leligar

Stealing Raden Saleh

Woman of the Dead: Season 1

January 6

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker: Season 1

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

January 7

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist: Season 1

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11

Noise

Sexify: Season 2

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2

January 13

Break Point: Season 1

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo: Season 3

Trial by Fire

The Wait

January 15, Pongal

The Croods: A New Age

January 16

Quartet: Season 1

January 19

Alkhallat+

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

That '90s Show: Season 1

Women at War: Limited Series

January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda: Season 4

JUNG_E

Mission Majnu

Represent: Season 1

Şahmaran: Season 1

Shanty Town: Season 1

January 23

Narvik

January 25

Against the Ropes: Season 1

January 26, Republic Day

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

January 27

Kings of Jo'Burg: Season 2

Lockwood & Co.: Season 1

The Snow Girl: Season 1

You People

January 30

Princess Power: Season 1

January 31

Cunk On Earth: Season 1

Pamela, a love story

January TBA

Physical: 100: Season 1

