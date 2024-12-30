Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Might Stream Soon on ZEE5

Vetrimaaran's gripping Tamil crime thriller Viduthalai Part 2, which debuted in cinemas on December 20, is set to make its digital release. Known for its intense storyline and strong performances, the movie explores themes of justice, rebellion and systemic oppression. Because of its moderate performance at the box office, it has gotten an earlier theatrical release. Those who missed the theatrical run or want to revisit the film can now look forward to its OTT premiere in the coming weeks.

When and Where to Watch Viduthalai Part 2

As per a report by the Mint, the film might begin streaming on Zee5 from January 17, 2025. The early release on the OTT platform ensures wider reach for audiences eager to watch Vijay Sethupathi's performance from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Viduthalai Part 2

The trailer of Viduthalai Part 2 offered glimpses of the film's high-stakes narrative, which builds on the events of the first part. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film delves into the journey of Kumaresan, a police officer tasked with apprehending Perumal Vaathiyaar, a revolutionary leader portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi. Through Perumal's backstory, the film sheds light on his transformation into a symbol of resistance against oppression, challenging institutional injustices.

Cast and Crew of Viduthalai Part 2

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal Vaathiyaar and Soori as Kumaresan. Manju Warrier and Kishore also play key roles in the film. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, the movie is supported by a robust team of technicians, adding depth and precision to its execution.

Reception of Viduthalai Part 2

The film garnered mixed reviews post-release. While critics praised the performances and themes, certain viewers highlighted issues with the narrative structure. At the box office, Viduthalai Part 2 witnessed a promising start, earning Rs. 15 crore in its first two days. However, collections dropped significantly, with earnings of less than Rs. 1 crore by December 29.