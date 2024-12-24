Technology News
English Edition

Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Makers Finally Clarifies Allu Arjun Starrer Will not Stream Before 56 Days of Release

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 won't stream on OTT before January 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2024 13:30 IST
Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Makers Finally Clarifies Allu Arjun Starrer Will not Stream Before 56 Days of Release

Photo Credit: YouTube

Pushpa 2: The Rule will not be available on any OTT platform before the end of January 2025

Highlights
  • Pushpa 2 will not stream on OTT before 56 days of its theatrical releas
  • Mythri Movie Makers confirms Netflix as the streaming partner for Pushp
  • The film has crossed Rs. 1500 crore globally and continues its box office
Advertisement

The blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. Released on December 5, the sequel has reportedly surpassed Rs. 1,500 crore globally, including over Rs. 1,000 crore gross in India. Despite rumours regarding its digital release, the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, have confirmed the movie will remain exclusive to theatres for at least 56 days i.e. eight weeks from its release. The first movie also had a great impact over box office and audiences making viewers more excited about the second installment of the franchise.

When and Where to Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule

The film will not be available on any OTT platform before the end of January 2025. As per the official information shared by Mythri Movie Makers, that the movie would continue to run in theatres during the festive season. Reports suggest Netflix is the official OTT partner, but streaming will likely commence after January 29, 2025, maintaining the focus on its theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pushpa 2: The Rule

The official trailer showcases Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushparaj, delivering high-octane action sequences and intense drama. Directed by Sukumar, the plot delves deeper into Pushparaj's rise in the smuggling world, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. With its captivating storyline, gripping performances, and music by Devi Sri Prasad and Sam CS, the sequel builds on the legacy of Pushpa: The Rise.

Cast and Crew of Pushpa 2: The Rule

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Directed by Sukumar, the production is backed by Mythri Movie Makers. The film's score is a collaboration between Devi Sri Prasad and Sam CS.

Reception of Pushpa 2: The Rule

The movie has shattered several records, becoming the fastest Indian film to reach the ₹1500 crore mark worldwide. With a strong 17-day run at the box office, the film continues to attract audiences during the holiday season. It remains one of the most successful releases of the year.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun, Telugu Cinema, OTT Release, Netflix, Box Office Records, Mythri Movie Makers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
What If...? Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
OpenAI Shares Benchmark Scores of o3 Series AI Models, Offers Unlimited Access of Sora to Paid Subscribers

Related Stories

Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Makers Finally Clarifies Allu Arjun Starrer Will not Stream Before 56 Days of Release
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch, Design, Colour Options Confirmed
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses May Soon Get Small Screens to Display Notifications
  5. MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Are Now Optimised for Microsoft's Phi-3.5 Models
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Series May Borrow This DSLR-Like Camera Feature
  7. Oppo A5 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Dawn Mission Unveils Insights into Vesta’s Mysterious Gullies Using Lab Simulations
  2. MediaTek Announces Optimisation of Microsoft’s Phi-3.5 AI Models on Dimensity Chipsets
  3. TRAI Mandates Telecom Operators to Offer Specialised Voice and SMS Packs, Benefitting Consumers in Rural Areas
  4. Microsoft Reportedly Trying to Bring Internal and Third-Party AI Models to 365 Copilot
  5. Suits LA OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Suits Spin-Off Series Online
  6. Den of Thieves Streaming Now on Lionsgate Play: Plot, Cast, Reception, and More
  7. What If...? Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Makers Finally Clarifies Allu Arjun Starrer Will not Stream Before 56 Days of Release
  9. Hubble and Chandra Telescopes Spot Strange Tilted Black Hole in Galaxy NGC 5084
  10. Ursid Meteor Shower: Best Viewing Tips for 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »