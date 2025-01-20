Technology News
Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil Thriller Streaming Now Online

The gripping Tamil action-thriller Viduthalai Part 2 is now streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 21:59 IST
Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil Thriller Streaming Now Online

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Viduthalai Part 2 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video

  • Viduthalai Part 2 streams on Amazon Prime Video from January 19, 2025
  • Tamil and Telugu versions available across 240+ countries and territori
  • Vijay Sethupathi stars in this gripping Vetri Maaran-directed sequel
The much-awaited Tamil action-thriller Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetri Maaran, is now available for streaming. Released globally on January 19, 2025, the film can be watched on a leading OTT platform. Known for its gripping narrative, the sequel continues the intense story from the first part, with themes of resistance, systemic challenges, and ethical conflicts. The film caters to audiences worldwide, with options in Tamil and Telugu for broader accessibility.

When and Where to Watch Viduthalai Part 2

From January 19, 2025, Viduthalai Part 2 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers in India and over 240 countries and territories can access the sequel, along with its predecessor, Viduthalai Part 1. Both films are available in Tamil, with Telugu-dubbed versions provided.

Official Trailer and Plot of Viduthalai Part 2

The trailer of Viduthalai Part 2 highlights intense action, emotional depth, and powerful performances. The story picks up after the arrest of Perumal, played by Vijay Sethupathi, as he recounts his transformative journey. The narrative explores his evolution from a schoolteacher to a revolutionary leader, examining the struggles and decisions that shaped his path. Through flashbacks, the sequel delves into the ethical challenges faced by constable Kumaresan, adding layers of complexity to the plot.

Cast and Crew of Viduthalai Part 2

Directed by Vetri Maaran, the film features a talented cast, including Vijay Sethupathi as Perumal and Soori as Kumaresan. Manju Warrier, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon and Anurag Kashyap add depth to the ensemble. The direction, combined with Ilaiyaraaja's evocative music, enhances the cinematic experience.

Reception of Viduthalai Part 2

The film has garnered attention for its compelling storyline and exceptional performances. It has an IMDb rating of 8.4 / 10.

 

