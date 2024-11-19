Technology News
Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More

Viduthalai Part 2’s OTT release follows its theatrical debut in December. Find out where to watch it.

Updated: 19 November 2024
Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: Youtube/ TeamKollywood

The much-awaited sequel of Soori and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil film

Highlights
  • Viduthalai Part 2 releases in theatres on December 20, 2024.
  • Zee5 will stream Viduthalai Part 2 post-theatre run.
  • Vijay Sethupathi, Soori return in the period crime thriller.
The sequel to Viduthalai, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori, is set to premiere in theatres on 20 December 2024. Directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran, the film builds on the success of its 2023 predecessor. The period crime thriller, adapted from B. Jeyamohan's Thunaivan, explores themes of resistance and loyalty amidst a politically charged backdrop. Following its theatrical run, Viduthalai Part 2 will stream on Zee5, with satellite rights secured by Kalaignar TV.

When and Where to Watch Viduthalai Part 2

After its theatrical debut on December 20, the film will be available on Zee5 for digital audiences. Kalaignar TV has also acquired the satellite broadcasting rights, ensuring a wider reach for the sequel.

Official Trailer and Plot of Viduthalai Part 2

The official trailer has not been released yet, but the film continues the narrative of Viduthalai Part 1, according to several reports. It delves deeper into the life of Perumal Vaathiyaar, played by Vijay Sethupathi, as he becomes an emblem of rebellion. Set in the 1960s, the story follows Kumaresan, a newly appointed constable, as he navigates the moral complexities of working in a conflict-ridden district. The strained dynamics between the government and local resistance, coupled with personal dilemmas, make for an intense cinematic experience.

Cast and Crew of Viduthalai Part 2

The sequel features an ensemble cast, including Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Rajiv Menon. The film is helmed by Vetrimaaran, with music composed by Ilaiyaraaja. R. Velraj handled cinematography, while R. Ramar took charge of editing. Produced under RS Infotainment and Grass Root Film Company, the project is co-produced by Elred Kumar.

 

Viduthalai Part 2

Viduthalai Part 2

  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Manju Warrier, Attakathi Dinesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Tamizh
  • Director
    Vetrimaaran
  • Producer
    Elred Kumar, Vetrimaaran
Further reading: Viduthalai Part 2, Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, OTT Release, Zee5, Vetrimaaran, Tamil Cinema, Period Thriller
Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
