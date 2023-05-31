Technology News

The Idol Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd Take Over the LA Pop Music Scene

The Idol follows a fallen pop idol’s struggle to return to fame, following a run-in with an enigmatic cult leader.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 31 May 2023 13:14 IST
The Idol Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd Take Over the LA Pop Music Scene

Photo Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in a still from The Idol

Highlights
  • The Idol releases June 5 on JioCinema in India
  • It is co-created by Sam Levinson and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye
  • Jennie Ruby Jane, Rachel Sennott, Eli Roth are part of the cast

HBO just dropped a trailer for The Idol, ahead of its premiere on June 5. Created by Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Sam Levinson (Euphoria), the series serves as a twisted romance satire of the entertainment industry through the eyes of a fallen pop idol struggling to return to stardom. Exploitation, drugs, sex, and pop music run rampant in this final trailer, all of which were also the subject of controversy at the Cannes Film Festival — more specifically, the overtly graphic sexual scenes, alongside concerns regarding some on-set turmoil. Levinson also directs all six episodes of The Idol.

The Idol trailer opens with a voiceover from Tedros (The Weeknd), a self-help guru who also happens to be running a modern-day cult, slowly seeping into Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) life. “You're the American dream,” he tries to motivate her. “Rags to riches. Trailers to mansions. You are f--king Jocelyn. Just be you.” The aspiring pop idol is desperate for that kind of attention, in the wake of her nervous breakdown which caused her last tour to get cancelled. Jocelyn is in a freefall, so to speak, and needs to gain that extra edge that would help her reclaim her stardom. That's where the nightclub owner Tedros entered the scene, offering input on her life choices, wardrobe, and collaborators, hoping to turn Jocelyn into a star to be reckoned with. The Idol trailer depicts these changes through her overly sexual dance moves that cause worry among her team members.

“I'm telling you right now, these people in here are gauging whether or not you still got it,” manager Destiny (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) warns Jocelyn, highlighting how judgemental and exploitative the industry is. It's even more vexing taking the backup dancers and strippers into consideration, who are easily 'out-femmeing' her. Dyanne (Jennie Ruby Jane) is one such dancer who shows high promise — enough to replace Jocelyn as the lead performer. The Idol trailer then focuses on her peers who are concerned about Tedros' involvement, with voiceovers saying, “He's brainwashed her.” It's hard to convince her out of that relationship either, as the trailer implies that she has fallen in love with Tedros and that they are inseparable.

As The Idol trailer blends into a montage of flashing lights and celebrations, Tedros describes Jocelyn as a ‘star' and ‘not a human being', which she appears to be totally fine with, suggesting that she's probably in the dark about how much money and fame her boyfriend gains out of her exploitation. “Never trust a dude with a rat tail,” Destiny remarks, sitting inside a car. The Idol also stars Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), singer Troy Sivan, Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Rachel Sennott (Bodies Bodies Bodies), and Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds).

As mentioned before, The Idol wasn't without its fair share of on-set drama, with original director Amy Seimetz exiting from the show due to massive creative overhauls. Reports suggest that when Levinson came on board to replace her, he scrapped the nearly-finished $75 million (about Rs. 620 crore) project to rewrite and reshoot entirely. Co-creator Tesfaye/ The Weeknd reportedly seems to be the driving force here, who felt the show was heading towards a ‘female perspective.'

The Idol premieres June 5 on JioCinema in India. Regions with HBO/ Max available can stream the show on June 4, starting at 9pm ET.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Idol

The Idol

  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Lily-Rose Depp, Abel Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Jennie Ruby Jane, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, Hank Azaria
  • Director
    Sam Levinson
  • Producer
    Joe Epstein, Reza Fahim, Aaron L. Gilbert, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, The Weeknd, Sara E. White
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the idol, the idol hbo, the idol series, the idol release date, the idol trailer, the idol cast, lily rose depp, abel tesfaye, the weeknd, jennie ruby jane, davine joy randolph, suzanna son, troy sivan, dan levy, rachel sennott, eli roth, sam levinson, hbo, hbo max, max, jiocinema, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Former Coinbase Manager, Brother Agree to Settle SEC Charges on Crypto Insider Trading
Xiaomi Partners With Dixon Technologies to Make Mobile Phones in India
The Idol Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd Take Over the LA Pop Music Scene
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V29 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed on Company Website: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications: Watch Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Again Tipped to Come With This SoC
  4. Realme 11 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Apple Reality Pro Specifications Leak, Firm Hints at Mixed Reality Headset
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Timeline, Price Tipped: Details Here
  7. Acer Aspire 5 Updated With 13th Gen Intel Processor in India: See Price
  8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to Bloody Daddy: The 10 Biggest Movies in June
  9. Netflix Unveils Amar Singh Chamkila First Look, Starring Diljit Dosanjh
  10. BGMI Relaunched in India With Daily Time Limits, New Map on iOS, Android
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Companion Mode for iPhone Now Rolling Out: How to Link Multiple iOS devices
  2. Xiaomi Partners With Dixon Technologies to Make Mobile Phones in India
  3. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. The Idol Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd Take Over the LA Pop Music Scene
  5. Former Coinbase Manager, Brother Agree to Settle SEC Charges on Crypto Insider Trading
  6. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Losses in Volatile Market; Stablecoins Stay Resilient
  7. Pixel Watch 2 to Switch to Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Platform, Offer Better Battery Life: Report
  8. Apple Reality Pro Display Specifications Leak, Company Hints at Mixed Reality Headset Ahead of WWDC 2023
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Hands-On Video Tips Key Specifications Ahead of June 6 Launch; Flipkart Page Goes Live
  10. Government Set to Deny Funding for Vedanta-Foxconn Chip Venture: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.