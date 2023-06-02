Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta to Test Limiting Viewing, Sharing News Content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada

Meta to Test Limiting Viewing, Sharing News Content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada

The test comes in response to Canada's proposed "Online News Act," which asks big tech to pay news publishers for their content.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2023 13:15 IST
Meta to Test Limiting Viewing, Sharing News Content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's test comes in response to Canada's proposed "Online News Act"

Highlights
  • Meta earlier warned to end the availability of news content for Canadians
  • Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez introduced the bill last year
  • Google rolled out similar tests earlier this year

Meta Platforms on Thursday said it will begin tests on its social media websites Facebook and Instagram that will limit some users and publishers from viewing or sharing some news content in Canada.

The testing period will run for several weeks, the social media giant said, adding that a minor percentage of Canadian users enrolled in testing will be notified if they attempt to share news content.

The test comes in response to Canada's proposed "Online News Act". Introduced in April last year, the legislation would force platforms like Meta and Google parent Alphabet to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for their content.

Meta had, in March, warned it would end the availability of news content for Canadians on its platforms if the proposed bill was passed in its current form.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, called the tests "unacceptable".

"When a big tech company... tells us, 'If you don't do this or that, then I'm pulling the plug' – that's a threat. I've never done anything because I was afraid of a threat," Rodriguez told Reuters.

Google rolled out similar tests earlier this year blocking news content for some Canadian users as a test run for a potential response to the online news bill. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Google
Apple Plans Major Retail Push With New, Revamped Stores in the Works for China, US, Europe

Related Stories

Meta to Test Limiting Viewing, Sharing News Content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  2. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature This Camera From Galaxy S23 Ultra
  4. Infinix Note 30 5G India Variant to Launch in June With These Features
  5. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Phones Debut: Check Price, Details
  6. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  7. Redmi K50i Now Available at Lower Price in India: Check New Price, Offers
  8. OnePlus Pad Review: Best Mid-Range Android Tablet?
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked: Check Here
  10. Realme C53 Specifications Listed on Company Website Ahead of Debut: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta to Test Limiting Viewing, Sharing News Content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada
  2. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Plans Major Retail Push With New, Revamped Stores in the Works for China, US, Europe
  4. Infinix Note 30 5G With JBL Stereo Speakers, 108-Megapixel Camera to Debut in India in June: All Details
  5. Meta Quest 3 With Upgraded Snapdragon Chipset, Redesigned Touch Plus Controllers Launched
  6. Twitter's Head of Trust and Safety Ella Irwin Says She Has Resigned
  7. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Mint Miniscule Gains, Majority Popular Altcoins Trade in Profits
  8. Judge Dismisses Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit Against Facebook Parent Meta
  9. Redmi K50i With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Now Available at Lower Price With Cashback Offers in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Feature Same 3x Telephoto Camera as Galaxy S23 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.