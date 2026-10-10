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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Gaming laptops from Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more have been discounted during the Amazon sale.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 October 2026 10:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus TUF A15 (2026) comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

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Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale features bank offers on SBI cards
  • MSI Katana 15 HX comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU
  • HP Victus 15 runs on Intel Core i5-14500HX processor
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Prices of gaming hardware have skyrocketed over the past 18 months due to ongoing memory and storage shortages driven by AI infrastructure demand. The rising cost of components means people who want to buy gaming consoles, PCs, and laptops have had to rethink their plans. A sale would likely be the best time to make the purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, now live in India ahead of the festival season, could be a perfect time for users to buy a gaming laptop. The sale features discounts on devices from popular brands like Asus, Lenovo, HP, and Dell, along with an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made with State Bank of India cards. We've already covered the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000, and Rs. 20,000. Now, let's look at the best gaming laptop deals under Rs. 1 lakh.

While it's now hard to find gaming laptops with decent specifications in that price bracket, we're going to do exactly that. To start with, the Lenovo LOQ Essential laptop with Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 GPU is available for Rs. 99,990 during the sale. The price goes down further with card and cashback offers.

Then there's the HP Victus 15 with Intel Core i5-14500HX and GeForce RTX 3050, also priced at Rs. 99,990 during the Amazon sale. The Asus TUF A15 (2026) with Ryzen 7 8845HS and GeForce RTX 3050 is discounted to Rs. 1,04,990—bank and cashback offers bring the effective price under Rs. 1 lakh. The MSI Katana 15 HX, which comes with Intel 13th Gen i5-14450HX CPU and GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, is available for Rs. 96,990.

List of Best Deals on Gaming Laptop Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Amazon Sale

Here are the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Model MRP Sale Price Link
MSI Katana 15 HX Rs. 1,14,990 Rs. 96,990 Buy Now
ASUS TUF A15 (2026) Rs. 1,55,990 Rs. 1,04,990 Buy Now
HP Victus 15 Rs. 2,38,629 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
Lenovo LOQ Essential Rs. 1,08,890 Rs. 99,990 Buy Now
Acer ALG Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 81,900 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh, Gaming Laptops
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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